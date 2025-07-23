/Dharmasthala temple: This haunting story remained secret for 20 years but now its rattling the core of Hindu devotion

This haunting story remained a secret for 20 years. For decades, this temple town had been a symbol of faith, charity, and unwavering devotion. But beneath this outer layer of serenity, there is a chilling mystery that is unravelling now. The mystery speaks of missing lives, buried truths, abuse of power and testimony of a witness.

The centuries-old Sri Manjunatha Temple in the town of Dharmasthala, in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka, came to the forefront when a former sanitation worker, persuaded by two human rights lawyers, Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande, made a shocking revelation in June 2025, rattling the foundation of the temple town. What he said had petrified many devotees and common people alike. Beneath the ‘forgotten grounds’ of the Dharamsthala temple, he was made to bury hundreds of women and minors, many of whom had visible symbols of assault. According to the whistleblower, there were approximately 500 bodies. Many were without any clothes; they were either buried or cremated. Underneath the soil, skeletal remains were found along with layers of deception and denial.

July 3, 2025

A written complaint was filed at the Dharmasthala Police Station. He submitted photographic evidence detailing that he was under life threat to carry out burial between 1998 to 2014. What followed is disbelief, bureaucratic pressure, and hesitation. Advocacy groups and civil society marched into the spotlight. The Karnataka State Women’s Commission took suo motu notice. A missing woman's mother, Sujatha Bhat, alleged that her daughter Ananya had vanished under mysterious circumstances. Retired Supreme Court Justice V. Gopala Gowda called it “the most institutionalised silence I’ve seen since the Emergency.”

The SIT Probe

The state acknowledged that something terrible was happening under plain sight. On July 19, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of IPS officer Pronab Mohanty. He was asked to look into not just Dharamasthala but the whole state of Karnataka.

“We need a helpline, we need security, and above all, we need dignity for the dead,” said Advocate Ojaswi Gowda.

July 22, 2025

A Civil and Sessions Judge at Bengaluru passed an ex-parte ad-interim order for the removal of over 8,800 digital posts, videos, and Reddit discussions mentioning the case, citing "potential harm to the temple’s reputation." The critics have called it gagging. Police have also filed a case against a YouTuber, Sameer MD, for allegedly spreading misinformation using AI-generated video.

What's next?