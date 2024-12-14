New Delhi, India

As Delhi breathes its way through December 2024, the memories of the city’s worst pollution episode in recent years still linger. On Monday (Nov 18), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached an unprecedented 795, marking the most polluted day in history from 2021 to 2024.

This toxic air resulted in widespread health problems, from aggravated asthma to sore throats and burning eyes. It was a grim reminder of the air pollution crisis that continues to plague the capital.

Delhi's air pollution reached unprecedented levels

In November 2020, the highest AQI recorded was 518. In 2021, AQI levels peaked to 700 in November. In 2022, the highest was 555, and in 2023, it reached 528. However, November 2024 saw the highest-ever AQI level, hitting a staggering 795.

The numbers tell a devastating story. On Diwali 2024, the city’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 330, higher than in previous years, making it the most polluted Diwali in the past three years. And it didn’t stop there. November 2024 was the worst month on record, with air quality levels consistently dipping into hazardous zones. Hospitals were overwhelmed with patients suffering from pollution-related issues and many residents, especially those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, struggled to breathe.

Despite these alarming levels, the government's response has been widely criticised for being reactive rather than proactive. On November 14, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was activated at Stage 3, but it wasn’t until AQI levels reached 400 and on November 18 stricter Stage 4 restrictions were implemented.

Supreme Court criticises delayed actions

The response from authorities came too late, as pollution reached catastrophic levels. The Supreme Court even criticised the government for not enforcing the plan earlier and for lax measures on stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, a major contributor to the smog blanketing the region.

This pattern of delayed action is nothing new. Every year, the government waits until the pollution reaches emergency levels before scrambling for solutions.

The need for proactive solutions

The question is: why does it take a public health crisis for authorities to respond? In 2024, Delhi's air quality has reached a point where it is no longer just an environmental issue but a full-scale public health emergency. And yet, the government’s efforts to combat the problem remain insufficient, often reactive and fragmented.

A call for long-term strategies

The critical issue lies not just in enforcement but in the government’s overall approach. The focus must shift from reacting to crises to preventing them. Stricter measures against stubble burning, better management of vehicular emissions, and stronger air quality monitoring must become the norm. The city needs a long-term strategy that anticipates and prevents pollution, rather than waiting for disaster to strike before taking action.

2024: A wake-up call for urgent action

Delhi’s residents can no longer wait for another toxic winter or a devastating spike in pollution before action is taken. 2024 has shown just how dire the situation has become. The city’s air is suffocating its residents, and the government must stop waiting for a crisis to escalate before addressing it.

Delhi’s fight for clean air cannot be postponed any longer. Proactive, long-term measures are needed to protect public health and ensure that future generations can breathe freely. The pollution emergency of 2024 is a wake-up call—and it is time for the government to act before it is too late.

