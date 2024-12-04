New Delhi, India

In a shocking incident, a man, his wife, and their daughter were found brutally stabbed to death in their home in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi on the morning of Wednesday (Dec 4). According to the Indian news agency ANI, the son who initially reported the crime later confessed to committing it.

The victims were identified as 53-year-old Rajesh, his wife Komal, 47, and their 23-year-old daughter Kavita.

The police came after receiving the call and started their investigation. In initial reports, nothing was said to have been stolen from the house, and there was no sign of a break-in.

Joint CP, Southern range, SK Jain said, "At the scene of the crime, there was no sign of theft or forced entry, and the bodies were found on the bed. It was clear that it was not a case of robbery or burglary. Footage from all CCTV cameras was examined. Arjun, the main complainant and son, started to reveal facts when he was questioned by the police. Slowly, we could see contradictions in his statements. In the end, he confessed to the murder of his father, mother and sister. Arjun's relations with his father and family were not good. His father was an ex-serviceman. He used his Army knife to commit the crime. The motive behind the murders was that the man used to feel humiliated by his father's scoldings. The second reason was sibling rivalry. In anger, he planned to kill them and selected December 4 as the date to commit the crime as it was the wedding anniversary of his parents."

A neighbour told Indian news agency ANI that they rushed to the house after hearing noise. The son told neighbours that he went for a morning walk after wishing his parents on their wedding anniversary, only to return and find the tragic scene. "He said he saw blood all around and his parents and sister had been stabbed to death," the neighbour added.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and former CM Arvind Kejriwal have condemned the incident and criticised the central government for failing to make the city safe. Atishi accused the Centre of failing in its duty to protect people, while Kejriwal called it "extremely painful and frightening," stating that law and order in Delhi had collapsed.

The Delhi Police, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, said it was carrying on with the investigation into the triple murder.

(With inputs from agencies)