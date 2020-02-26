Delhi riots: Death toll rises to 17; high alert Noida, Ghaziabad

Clashes in the national capital have reportedly led to the death of 17 people — including a policeman in the last 3 days. And a total of 150 people have been injured — including a child — as rival groups clashed amid protests over the citizenship law.

News agency ANI, citing a Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official, has reported that four persons were brought dead today.

A police vehicle moves past burning debris that was set on fire by demonstrators. (Reuters Photo)

People armed with sticks and rods clashed in a violent encounter in the north-eastern part of Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. Section-144 has been imposed in the affected areas.Section-144 is often used to prohibit an assembly of five or more persons when unrest is anticipated.



As violence continues to spread in northeast Delhi 'shoot at sight' have been issued in various parts. Union home minister Amit shah chaired three meetings with political leaders and police officials in 24 hours.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and police commissioner Amulya Patnaik were also present at the meet.National security advisor Ajit Doval has also reached Seelampur in northeast Delhi to take a look at the situation. This visit comes minutes after home minister chaired the third meeting to counter the violence.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed their board exams scheduled today in the affected areas of the capital.Shah said that to tackle the situation, the city's borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been under surveillance over the last three days.

35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in northeast Delhi. Major curfew was imposed in the areas of Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar to cut down the violence.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and calm. Tension simmered in the area after hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Sunday.

Several vehicles, shops and houses were torched, as clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the CAA in several areas in northeast Delhi.

Protesters were also seen brandishing guns and firing at the crowd. The Delhi police commissioner has given us an update on the situation. Listen in.

"Sufficient security forces have been deployed in the areas where there has been violence. Along with Delhi police, there are Delhi armed forces. Central paramilitary forces have also been deployed. Even senior officers have been sent to affected areas. Few incidents have been reported in small alleys in the area. Police will respond to it and bring the situation under control. Section-144 has been imposed in the affected areas. I request people not to take the law into their own hands," said Amulya Patnaik, Delhi Police Commissioner.