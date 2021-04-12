Delhi gets more than 11k beds in private hospitals for 2021 Covid wave

The Delhi government has notified 19 private hospitals where 80 per cent of ICU beds are to be reserved for Covid patients, 82 private hospitals with 60 per cent reservation and 101 private hospitals where 60 per cent ward beds are to be reserved for Covid treatment.

The 101 hospitals where 60 per cent beds will be reserved for Covid patients include leading names such as St Stephens Hospital, Max East/West Block, Batra Hospital, HAHC Hospital, BLK Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Max SS Hospital, Patparganj; Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, Indian Spinal Injury Centre, Vasant Kunj, Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, Shanti Mukand Hospital, Fortis SS Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Shree Agrasain International Hospital, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, among others.

This mobilisation gives an additional 5689 Covid ward beds to the Delhi government to handle the new wave of Covid cases.

It will mobilise 633 ICU beds from 82 hospitals where 60 per cent ICU beds are to be reserved for Covid patients.

Another 765 ICU beds will be mobilised from 19 private hospitals where 80 per cent of ICU beds are to be reserved for Covid treatment.

The Delhi government said in an order that the bed capacity dedicated for Covid needs to reach the November, 2020 levels.

At present, occupancy of Covid ICU beds has reached 100 per cent in almost all large private hospitals and more than 85 per cent in 57 out of 115 private hospitals. Similarly, the occupancy of Covid beds has reached 85 per cent in 32 out of 115 hospitals and 100 per cent in all large hospitals.

Designating 14 large private hospitals as fully-Covid will give the Delhi government 1135 ICU beds and 3202 ward beds.

So, in all 8891 Covid beds are being added and 2533 ICU beds are being added in the Delhi government order.