Delhi CM announces weekend curfew: Timings, what's open, what's closed, guidelines

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend curfew owing to the surging covid cases in the last few days in the national capital.

All spas, auditoriums, malls have been asked to stay shut from Friday evening till further orders.

"I had a meeting with L-G. We have decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain we are imposing a weekend curfew, exempting essential services," Delhi CM said.

However, keeping in mind that essential services do not get affected by the decision the state government has given exemption in certain categories.

What's allowed:

Essential services to operate with curfew passes

Interstate transport to continue.

Wedding guests in the permissible limit can apply for passes for movement.

No pass required for movement for medical purposes

The movie shows allowed to operate at 30% of seating capacity

Travellers movement (need to show tickets)

Only one weekly market will be allowed each day per zone

Home delivery of food

What's not allowed:

Markets, malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, and swimming pools to remain shut

Work from home in all Private offices

No dine-in restaurants, only take-aways