/Delhi AQI stays at ‘severe’: Schools in online mode, 200 flights cancelled. Know details here

Amid the severe air quality in the national capital of India, a thick smog engulfed the city and the NCR on Monday (Dec 15). This led the Rekh Gupta government to order schools to shift to online mode for students up to Class 5. The overall air quality index (AQI) at 6 am stood at 457, according to data from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, the AQI in Delhi at 8:00 a.m. was 410.

Four stations in the city, Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Wazipur, recorded an AQI of 500 around 7 am, the highest level reported by the CPCB. Due to this, 228 flights, including 131 departures and 97 arrivals, were cancelled. Moreover, over 400 flights were cancelled. Additionally, at least five flights bound for Delhi were also diverted due to visibility challenges.

Also, students up to class 5 will have their classes in online mode. This came just a day after curbs under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle the worsening air quality.

