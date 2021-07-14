Deeply committed to people of India, says Twitter to Indian parliamentary panel

Twitter has told India's Parliamentary panel that it is deeply committed to the people of India while adding it is striving to comply with the new IT guidelines.

"We are keeping the government of India apprised of progress at every step of the process," Twitter said while stating that it has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer(CCO) as well as an interim Resident Grievance Officer and is looking to fill the position of a law enforcement nodal officer.

The social media site said that it has outlined its concerns to its peer companies CII, FICCI, USISPF, USIBC, ASSOCHAM, IAMAI regarding the guidelines and digital media ethics code rules, 2021.

The microblogging site said timelines proposed by the ministry of electronics and information technology(MetY) are challenging to fulfil and meet.

"This was further exacerbated by the magnitude of the health crisis confronting the country," it added.

"An extension for the industry would have helped navigate the current challenges posed by the pandemic and enable seamless implementation of the IT Rules 2021," Twitter told the parliamentary panel.

Twitter said it agrees with the ministry on free expression and safety to work in tandem both online and in the real world.

"We have requested MeitY to publish these SOPs on procedural aspects of compliance for public consultation," it said.

Twitter said it has systems in place to acknowledge grievances submitted to it within 24 hours and it intends to "dispose of them within 15 days."

The US tech giant said it respects the Constitution and laws of India while saying that it has taken steps on 14 blocking orders and 7 emergency blocking orders so far and that it has dedicated contact channels for law enforcement.

"We remain committed to working with democratic governments across the world, including in India to serve the public conversation, provide transparency, and protect freedom of expression," Twitter said.