Live: Namaste Trump — Melania Trump attends 'happiness class' with students at a Delhi government school

Donald Trump's Schedule in New Delhi



US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi today. The first programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. A meeting between President Trump and PM Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad house following which exchange of agreements will take place.

10:00 am

Reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

10:30 am

Wreath-laying at Raj Ghat, New Delhi

11:00 am

PM meets Trump in New Delhi

12:40 pm

India and US Exchange agreements

2:40 pm

Roundtable with Indian business leaders

7:30 pm

Trump meets President Kovind

10:00 pm

Trump embarks for the US