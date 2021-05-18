Cyclone Tauktae: 127 missing after vessel sinks in, says Indian Navy

A total of 177 persons have been rescued from Barge P305 off Bombay High on Tuesday morning while 127 are still missing as the Search and Rescue (SAR) operations continued.

The Indian Navy, which has been conducting multiple search operations, said that one of the barges that sent out an emergency rescue call has sunk.

The vessel had 273 people on board, of which 146 were rescued till Tuesday morning. As many as 127 were still missing and the Navy authorities are actively involved in a search and rescue operation.

The colossal cyclone -- the biggest to hit the region in decades -- claimed lives in Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat as savage winds swept through flimsy homes and uprooted trees and electricity pylons.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated while authorities in Mumbai shifted about 600 Covid-19 patients in field hospitals "to safer locations".

Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat late Monday as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" packing gusts of up to 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour, the Indian Meteorological Department said. It weakened to a "very severe cyclonic storm" by Tuesday morning.

The deadly weather system has exacerbated India's embattled response to a coronavirus surge that is killing at least 4,000 people daily, and pushing the health system to breaking point.

