Cyclone Mandous updates: Cyclone intensifies, IMD predicts heavy damages to coastal cities
The Met department on 9 December in Chennai issued an orange alert due to heavy rains. The Arakkonan section of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent a team to the city. The Greater Chennai Corporation has also implemented a number of cyclone-related preparations. According to Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, the state has over 5200 relief camps set up and ready to receive residents in low-lying districts.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday met to assess the situation at Chennai International Airport. The airport team is prepared for any emergency conditions, according to the officials, who also stated that all teams have been maintained on standby and that the contingency plan would be triggered as events develop. Officials from the NDRF further stated that their Arakkonam control room, which operates around the clock, is continuously monitoring the situation and that all attempts are being done in close coordination with the state government of Tamilnadu.
As Cyclone Mandous intensifies, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy is out inspecting preparations. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota between Friday midnight and early 10 December.
Several flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on December 9 due to adverse weather conditions: Chennai Airport
In light of the cyclone effect in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and cloudy weather for Bengaluru. Bengaluru will receive rain until December 12 as a result of Cyclone 'Mandous.' According to the IMD officers, there will be cloudy skies and drizzle throughout the day.
"Deep depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm called Mandous. Cyclone alert has been given to neighbouring states and it will affect Bengaluru also", stated the IMD.
To avoid any mishaps during the severe cyclonic storm Mandous, the IMD has proposed a total suspension of all fishing activities in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The IMD has also strongly urged residents of the states to exercise extreme caution when leaving their homes.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an official bulletin warning of the expected damage caused by the landfall of severe cyclonic storm Mandous. During landfall, damage is expected over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Chennai Police carries out disaster management mock drills with the Fire Department and Greater Chennai Corporation ahead of the anticipated rainfalls and flooding in areas on Tamil Nadu.
The IMD said the deep depression over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Mandous' pronounced as 'Man-dous'.
