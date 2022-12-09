ugc_banner
Cyclone Mandous updates: Cyclone intensifies, IMD predicts heavy damages to coastal cities

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Dec 09, 2022, 06:22 PM IST

The IMD issued a rain warning for Tamil Nadu on Thursday 8 December 8 as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is predicted to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at midnight on 9 December, 2022.

The Met department on 9 December in Chennai issued an orange alert due to heavy rains. The Arakkonan section of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent a team to the city. The Greater Chennai Corporation has also implemented a number of cyclone-related preparations. According to Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, the state has over 5200 relief camps set up and ready to receive residents in low-lying districts.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday met to assess the situation at Chennai International Airport. The airport team is prepared for any emergency conditions, according to the officials, who also stated that all teams have been maintained on standby and that the contingency plan would be triggered as events develop. Officials from the NDRF further stated that their Arakkonam control room, which operates around the clock, is continuously monitoring the situation and that all attempts are being done in close coordination with the state government of Tamilnadu.

09 Dec 2022, 4:42 PM (IST)
Cyclone Mandous LIVE updates: Puducherry CM N inspects preparations as cyclone Mandous intensifies

As Cyclone Mandous intensifies, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy is out inspecting preparations. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota between Friday midnight and early 10 December.

09 Dec 2022, 3:32 PM (IST)
Cyclone Mandous LIVE updates: Chennai flights cancelled due to adverse weather condition

Several flights cancelled at Chennai Airport on December 9 due to adverse weather conditions: Chennai Airport

09 Dec 2022, 2:44 PM (IST)
Cyclone Mandous LIVE updates: IMD predicts rains in Bengaluru till 12 Dec

In light of the cyclone effect in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and cloudy weather for Bengaluru. Bengaluru will receive rain until December 12 as a result of Cyclone 'Mandous.' According to the IMD officers, there will be cloudy skies and drizzle throughout the day.

"Deep depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm called Mandous. Cyclone alert has been given to neighbouring states and it will affect Bengaluru also", stated the IMD.

 

09 Dec 2022, 2:02 PM (IST)
Cyclone Mandous LIVE updates: IMD suggests total suspension of all fishing activities,

To avoid any mishaps during the severe cyclonic storm Mandous, the IMD has proposed a total suspension of all fishing activities in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The IMD has also strongly urged residents of the states to exercise extreme caution when leaving their homes.

09 Dec 2022, 1:57 PM (IST)
Cyclone Mandous LIVE updates: Heavy damage expected over Coastal Tamilnadu, Puducherry

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an official bulletin warning of the expected damage caused by the landfall of severe cyclonic storm Mandous. During landfall, damage is expected over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

 

09 Dec 2022, 1:50 PM (IST)
Cyclone Mandous LIVE updates: Chennai Police carries out mock drills for disaster management

Chennai Police carries out disaster management mock drills with the Fire Department and Greater Chennai Corporation ahead of the anticipated rainfalls and flooding in areas on Tamil Nadu. 

09 Dec 2022, 1:43 PM (IST)
Cyclone Mandous LIVE updates: IMD predicts flooding due to the landfall of cyclone Mandous near TN

The IMD said the deep depression over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Mandous' pronounced as 'Man-dous'.

