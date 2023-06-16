Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates | Cyclone leaves trail of destruction, moves toward Rajasthan
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: After making landfall on Thursday evening, cyclone Biparjoy ripped through coastal areas of Gujarat—Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region—, leaving a trail of destruction, officials said. Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on Thursday and the process continued till 2.30 am, an official said. Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas. After the landfall process got over, the intensity of the cyclone turned from 'very severe' to 'severe' category and moved north-eastwards and weakened into a cyclonic storm. It will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, India's weather agency said.
A cattle-rearer duo of father and son died while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district on Thursday. Kutch collector Amit Arora said no report of any fatality caused due to the cyclone has been received so far from the district.
At least 22 people were injured, while moore than 940 villages in Gujarat experienced power outage as the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday, officials said.
In addition to this, 23 animals have also been killed and heavy rains coupled with gusty winds brought down over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages, they said.
As the storm's landfall process started, gusty winds at over 120 kmph and heavy rains lashed the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of the state.