Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates | Cyclone leaves trail of destruction, moves toward Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: After making landfall on Thursday evening, cyclone Biparjoy ripped through coastal areas of Gujarat—Kutch and parts of Saurashtra region—, leaving a trail of destruction, officials said. Heavy rains lashed the entire Kutch district since the cyclone started making landfall near Jakhau Port from 6.30 pm on Thursday and the process continued till 2.30 am, an official said. Biparjoy (meaning disaster or calamity in Bengali) unleashed destructive wind speeds of up to 140 kmph and incessant rains as trees and electricity poles were uprooted, while seawater entered villages located in low-lying areas.

After the landfall process got over, the intensity of the cyclone turned from 'very severe' to 'severe' category and moved north-eastwards and weakened into a cyclonic storm. It will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, India's weather agency said.