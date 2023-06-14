Cyclone Biparjoy Live | Over 37,000 evacuated along India's Gujarat coast, IMD issues red alert
Cyclone Biparjoy Live: A day before the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert warning for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in the western Gujarat state. According to the weather department, the powerful cyclone is expected to move nearly north-northeastwards from the Arabian Sea and cross Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) by Thursday evening. The cyclonic story, which has been categorised as "very severe", is moving at a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 km per hour gusting to 150 km per hour.
The IMD further said that the sea condition may be phenomenal over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea till Thursday evening, and rough to very rough over the adjoining northwest Arabian Sea and the rest parts of east-central Arabian Sea during the same period.
Meanwhile, as of June 14, the Indian Railways has cancelled many trains travelling to cyclone-prone areas in Gujarat as a precautionary measure.
Fishing activities have been suspended till June 16, ports are shut and ships are anchored as the sea turned turbulent and weather became inclement with extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in the region due to the approaching cyclone.
The government said 17 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 12 of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on standby in the districts of Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Valsad.
The weather department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds in coastal parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region, especially in the districts of Kutch, Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka.
After it makes landfall and weakens, Biparjoy is likely to remain north-eastward and is expected to move towards extreme south Rajasthan. It is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rain in north Gujarat between June 15-17.
Pakistan will evacuate around 100,000 people as part of its efforts to ensure the safety of those living in the country`s coastal area as cyclone Biparjoy is intensifying, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Inam Haider Malik.
The evacuations will be completed by early Thursday, when Biparjoy is expected to make landfall between Keti Bandar in Sindh province and Kutch in Gujarat, the NDMA said at a press conference.
#WATCH | Strong winds, high tide triggered by cyclone 'Biparjoy' at Mandvi beach in Kachchh district of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/0WkTkytW2N— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023
Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N & long 66.3E, about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat), 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/DQPh75eXwY— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 14, 2023
Amidst cyclone Biparjoy's impending landfall, the authroties in the Kutch coast in western Gujarat state have evacuated nearly 37,800 people living near the sea in eight districts of the state.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15