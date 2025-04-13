6 Unbreakable Cricket Records in 21st Century

Aditya Pimpale
Apr 13, 2025, 10:25 PM
Photo Credit : AFP

1. Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 International Centuries

100 centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs): The sheer consistency, longevity, and pressure of international cricket make this record incredibly difficult. Even modern greats like Virat Kohli, despite their brilliance, are still chasing it.

2. Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800 Test Wickets

800 wickets in 133 Tests: Requires extreme fitness, skill, and longevity. No current bowler is even close, and with fewer Tests being played today, it’s even less likely.

3. Brian Lara’s 400 in a Test Match*

400* vs England (2004): Requires a perfect storm of conditions—flat pitch, no time pressure, incredible stamina, and team support. No one’s seriously come close since.

Photo Credit : AFP

4. Lasith Malinga’s 4 Wickets in 4 Balls (Twice)

Malinga is the only bowler to take four wickets in four balls twice in international cricket (vs South Africa 2007 WC, and vs New Zealand in 2019).

5. Rohit Sharma’s 264 in an ODI

264 runs vs Sri Lanka (2014): This is the highest individual score in ODI history. With just 300 legal balls in an innings, reaching this number takes freakish batting and a dream day.

6. India’s 16 Consecutive Successful Run Chases in ODIs (2005-2006)

India won 16 ODIs in a row while chasing: Chasing is always pressure-filled. This streak of perfect chases over a year is unmatched and rarely talked about.

Photo Credit : AFP

Virender Sehwag almost scored three triple hundreds but missed out when was dismissed for 293