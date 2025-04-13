6 Unbreakable Cricket Records in 21st Century

100 centuries (51 in Tests, 49 in ODIs): The sheer consistency, longevity, and pressure of international cricket make this record incredibly difficult. Even modern greats like Virat Kohli, despite their brilliance, are still chasing it.
800 wickets in 133 Tests: Requires extreme fitness, skill, and longevity. No current bowler is even close, and with fewer Tests being played today, it’s even less likely.
400* vs England (2004): Requires a perfect storm of conditions—flat pitch, no time pressure, incredible stamina, and team support. No one’s seriously come close since.
Malinga is the only bowler to take four wickets in four balls twice in international cricket (vs South Africa 2007 WC, and vs New Zealand in 2019).
264 runs vs Sri Lanka (2014): This is the highest individual score in ODI history. With just 300 legal balls in an innings, reaching this number takes freakish batting and a dream day.
India won 16 ODIs in a row while chasing: Chasing is always pressure-filled. This streak of perfect chases over a year is unmatched and rarely talked about.