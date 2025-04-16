6 Bowlers with Most Wickets Against a Team in IPL

The list is topped by Sunil Narine as he leads the chart with 36 wickets against Punjab Kings as he leapfrogged Umesh Yadav with two wickets on Tuesday.
With 35 wickets against Punjab Kings, former India bowler Umesh Yadav enjoyed his outings with the North Indian side.
A legendary all-rounder during his playing days, Dwayne Bravo with 33 wickets against Mumbai Indians enjoyed his IPL outings. Interestingly, Bravo represented Mumbai in his early IPL career.
One of the best IPL bowlers, former Chennai Super Kings bowler Mohit Sharma is fourth on the list with 33 wickets against Mumbai Indians.
A veteran in the IPL and the most successful bowler in the history of the tournament, Yuzvendra Chahal has 33 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders as he ended with figures of 28/4 on Tuesday.
Featuring twice on the list, Chahal has 32 wickets against Punjab Kings, his current IPL franchise. The veteran won’t be able to add to his tally now.