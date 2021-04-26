Covid vaccine for all above 18 years: Registration to open on April 28, how to apply

The government of India has announced a ‘Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination from May 1’ which makes anyone above 18 years eligible for taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

All Indian adults eligible can register on the government's Co-WIN portal, cowin.gov.in, or the Aarogya Setu app to get their coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Health has said that the Vaccination drive opens for everyone between 18-45 years from 1st of May, 2021.

#LargestVaccineDrive #Unite2FightCorona



Here’s a step-by-step process on how to register yourself on CoWIN portal for getting #COVIDVaccination appointments. Vaccination drive opens for everyone between 18-45 years from 1st of May, 2021. pic.twitter.com/e4NXL1ajCw — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 25, 2021 ×

However, those aged 45 years and above can still avail of the facility for on-site registration to get vaccinated, officials said.

Amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the government has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

Registration for vaccination for all those aged 18-44 years will begin on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from April 28. The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab to remain the same.

"An increased demand is expected once the vaccination is opened for all. For crowd control, registering on CoWIN portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years. Walks-in will not be allowed in the beginning so that there is no chaos," an official said.

From May 1, the present system of private COVID-19 vaccination centres receiving doses from the government and charging up to Rs 250 per dose from people will cease to exist and private hospitals will procure directly from vaccine manufacturers.

According to the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be free at government vaccination centres that receive doses from the Centre for eligible population groups comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 45 years of age.

(With inputs from agencies)