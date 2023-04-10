Covid India updates | On day 1 of mock drills, health minister Mandaviya to visit AIIMS in Haryana
India registered 5,880 Covid infections in the past 24 hours, data released by the health ministry on Monday showed. The cases have been witnessing an upward trend for the past week. Health experts have attributed this uptick to the new variant XBB.1.16. They said it accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the new cases. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is overseeing a nationwide mock drill to take stock of Covid preparedness across private and public hospitals. It is scheduled to begin on April 10 and will end on April 11. On Monday, the minister will visit AIIMS hospital in Jhajjar town in the northern Haryana state.
The latest move follows the decisions taken in a review meeting held on April 7, where Mandaviya urged state health ministers to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills. In the meeting, Mandaviya stressed the need to identify emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination, and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.
Mock drills are being conducted in hospitals across the country regarding #COVID19 preparedness. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya reviewed the ongoing mock drill at RML Hospital and interacted with health workers in capital New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspects mock drill for emergency response for handling Covid19 at Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital in Chennai.
Telangana: Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad holds mock drill over Covid-19 preparedness.
India on Monday (April 10) has recorded 5,880 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, health ministry's data revealed. The active caseload has risen to 35,199. The daily positivity rate is 6.91 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.67 per cent.
The nation also reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the overall death tally to 53,09,79. India has conducted 85,076 tests in the last 24 hours.