Covid India updates | On day 1 of mock drills, health minister Mandaviya to visit AIIMS in Haryana

India on Monday (April 10) has recorded 5,880 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, health ministry's data revealed. The active caseload has risen to 35,199. The daily positivity rate is 6.91 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.67 per cent.

The nation also reported 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, which took the overall death tally to 53,09,79. India has conducted 85,076 tests in the last 24 hours.

Read more