Covid BF.7 variant live updates: China lifts quarantine for inbound travels, random Covid-19 RT-PCR tests across India
Story highlights
The Union Health Ministry has urged the states to undertake mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday in order to ensure that the COVID-19 health facilities are prepared to handle the surge in clinical care demands owing to any spurt in cases. The government announced mandatory RT-PCR testing for travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand on Saturday as part of increased anti-Covid measures.
The Delhi Airport school teachers' Covid duty order that had been issued by the District Disaster Management Authority for the period of December 31 to January 15 has been revoked. According to the administration, civil defence personnel will be stationed at the airport if necessary.
According to data released today by the Union Health Ministry, India had a one-day increase of 157 new COVID-19 cases, although the number of active patients of the illness slightly fell to 3,421. The total number of Covid users in the nation has now reached 4.46 crore. 5,30,696 people have died as a result of the virus.
According to multiple media reports citing sources in Bharat Biotech, the nasal vaccination would be offered in private hospitals at a set cost of Rs 800 plus GST plus hospital fees.
Hospitals all around India are conducting mock drills to assess how well-equipped they are to manage any increase in COVID-19 patients. Following a spike in COVID-19 cases in certain nations, including China, Japan, Brazil, and South Korea, the Union government has released instructions, requesting that hospitals around the nation hold mock drills.
China has relaxed quarantine requirements for travellers amid the COVID outbreak. The ban has been removed for the first time in three years following the pandemic's outbreak, and it will take effect on 8 January 2023.
Officials at the airport in Kolkata found 2 travellers positive with COVID. On 24 December, one traveller arrived from Dubai and the other from Malaysia. The samples of both passengers were sent for gnome sequencing, according to the officials.
Random testing across various parts of India. Union Health Minister tweets updates. Check here:
Random COVID-19 testing has started at various airports across the country in the wake of rising cases of #COVID globally. pic.twitter.com/pfQeUSWgcA— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 26, 2022
The Indian government has so far given 220.05 crore vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive, of which 29,818 were given in the last 24 hours, according to information released on Monday by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, said the administration will put preventative measures in place gradually without interfering with daily life or business operations. Earlier today, during the cabinet meeting, he said, "The current COVID situation was discussed at the cabinet meeting today, about the need to create awareness among the public about increase in booster dose, testing, making testing compulsory for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases, wearing masks in closed places."
906 people have been tested for Covid in Jalandhar, 632 in Ludhiana, 570 in Amritsar, 460 in Tarn Taran, and 391 in Hoshiarpur, the Punjabi districts with the highest number of tests. In addition, 262 individuals were tested for Covid in Pathankot and 289 in Ropar, while between 105 and 177 individuals were examined in each of the other districts of Punjab. In Punjab, a total of 7,85,413 Corona-positive individuals have been documented, and 7,64,863 of those patients have made a full recovery.
RTPCR was conducted on passengers from Bangkok on 20 December at the Gaya airport and three of them had corona infections. All three are Bangkok residents who have been staying isolated at a hotel in Bodh Gaya. Search for an international traveller from Myanmar who had left Gaya for Patna and Delhi is on.
At Delhi International Airport, random Covid tests are conducted on foreign travellers. On Sunday, the second day of the inquiry, it was discovered that several passengers' test results were positive. It is a source of reassurance, nevertheless, because just 0.5% of the 345 individuals tested at the Delhi airport were positive.
According to data published on Monday by the Union Health Ministry, 196 new coronavirus infections were reported in India, while the number of active cases slightly climbed to 3,428.
In Himachal Pradesh, wearing masks is now mandatory. According to the Himachal Pradesh Health Department, this decision was made as a result of the ongoing rise of corona patients worldwide.
The Technical Advisory Committee will discuss the new Covid19 norms for the State during a meeting with the Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar and the Revenue Minister R. Ashok.
Travellers returning to Tamil Nadu from China, the US, Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong, even on transit flights (from Singapore, Abu Dhabi, etc.), would be subjected to RT-PCR testing, according to health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday. Direct flight passengers from these five countries are already obliged to undergo the Covid-19 test, in addition to those who arrive at airports with symptoms such as fever, cold, or cough.
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, will attend a video conference meeting with the Indian Medical Association today to discuss the status and preparation for COVID19: Indian Medical Association