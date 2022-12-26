Covid BF.7 variant live updates: China lifts quarantine for inbound travels, random Covid-19 RT-PCR tests across India

906 people have been tested for Covid in Jalandhar, 632 in Ludhiana, 570 in Amritsar, 460 in Tarn Taran, and 391 in Hoshiarpur, the Punjabi districts with the highest number of tests. In addition, 262 individuals were tested for Covid in Pathankot and 289 in Ropar, while between 105 and 177 individuals were examined in each of the other districts of Punjab. In Punjab, a total of 7,85,413 Corona-positive individuals have been documented, and 7,64,863 of those patients have made a full recovery.

