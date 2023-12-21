COVID-19 Sub Variant JN.1 Live Updates: Cases surge across India, officials on alert

The West Bengal Health Department will continue its surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases, in accordance with central guidelines, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country, a senior official said on Wednesday. Representatives of the department participated in a high-level review meeting with states chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier in the day.

“We will continue our surveillance activity as per the guidelines of the health ministry. At present, there is not a single COVID-19 case in our state. However, we are ready with the infrastructure,” the official told PTI.