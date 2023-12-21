COVID-19 Sub Variant JN.1 Live Updates: Cases surge across India, officials on alert
Story highlights
COVID-19 Sub Variant JN.1 Live Updates: The new Covid sub-variant JN.1 is driving up cases across India, with Kerala registering 300 cases in the past 24 hours. The World Health Organisation has labelled the JN.1 vairant, which is a sublineage of A.2.86, as a new 'variant of interest'. The WHO's classification is used for COVID-19 variants that can spread faster and potentially evade vaccines due to genetic changes. According to the Union Health Ministry, an uptick in Covid cases has been observed in Kerala, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Karnataka. NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul said on Wednesday that India logged 21 cases of sub-variant JN.1. This new variant was first recorded in Luxembourg, in late 2023, and has rapidly spread to many Asian and European countries, apart from the US.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a meeting with representatives of the health department on Wednesday urging the states to monitor emerging cases, symptoms, and case severity to plan appropriate public health response.
Of the 21 JN.1 total cases recorded in India till no, Goa has reported the maximum number of cases at 19.
JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant emerged in late 2023 and is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS-CoV-2.
After alerts from the Union Health Ministry regarding the COVID-19 variant JN.1, hospitals in Jammu are taking proactive measures to combat the new variant.
India has recently witnessed a surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across multiple states. The number of active cases in the south Indian state of Kerala crossed the 2000-mark on Wednesday (Dec 20). Meanwhile, the state of Goa has reported the maximum cases of JN.1 – the new COVID-19 sub-variant.
The West Bengal Health Department will continue its surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases, in accordance with central guidelines, amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country, a senior official said on Wednesday. Representatives of the department participated in a high-level review meeting with states chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier in the day.
“We will continue our surveillance activity as per the guidelines of the health ministry. At present, there is not a single COVID-19 case in our state. However, we are ready with the infrastructure,” the official told PTI.
India has seen an uptick in the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the last few days, which has caused panic among citizens. But the government agencies have said that there's no need to panic.
Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told NDTV that new variant will drive up case not only in India, but across the world as well.
She also cautioned against dismissing Covid as a common cold, not just because of the people who fall severely ill, but because of the disease's long-term effects, including increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and mental health problems.
Two Covid-19 related deaths and 20 fresh cases were reported in Karnataka, according to a Health bulletin issued on Wednesday. The bulletin stated that the deceased - both male aged 44 and 76 - died on December 16 and December 17 respectively in Bengaluru. One of them was asymptomatic while the other patient complained of breathlessness.
A 41-year-old man from Sindhudurg was reported to be affected with JN.1 variant of Covid. The Centre on Wednesday announced that a total of 21 cases of the new variant has been found in the country, including 19 cases from Goa, and one each from Maharashtra and Kerala.