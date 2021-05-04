COVID-19: Eight Asiatic lions show Coronavirus symptoms in Hyderabad zoo, first in India

Coronavirus second wave is now showing its impact on animals as eight Asiatic lions exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms in Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park.



The Hyderabad-based Central Government research institute- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology ( CCMB )- is testing for possible Covid-19 infection among lions of the city's famous Nehru Zoological Park ( Hyderabad Zoo ).

Both CCMB and Zoo officials have confirmed to WION that the data of tests are being analysed and in the next few hours the results will be disclosed.

"In next few hours from now we will be able to confirm exact details,'' CCMB director Dr Rakesh Mishra told Zee Media.

"Yes, the samples were taken but we cannot divulge more details at this point,'' a Zoo official told Zee Media who wished not to be named.

It is believed that RT-PCR tests of some of the animals, particularly Asiatic Lions were done as they were looking sick and displaying Covid like symptoms.

There are more than 1000 animals of different varieties spread over nearly 400 acres of Hyderabad Zoo.

The Nehru Zoological Park is presently closed for visitors due to the second wave of the pandemic. It is also learnt that few of the Zoo employees have been tested positive in the recent past.