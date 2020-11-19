COVID-19: Delhi records 131 deaths; total cases cross 500,000

Coronavirus cases have been on a rise for the past one week in India's national capital city, New Delhi. On Thursday, the capital recorded the highest daily COVID-19 deaths.

The city government reported 131 deaths due to the novel coronavirus and 7,486 fresh cases in the capital in the last 24 hours. The city has recorded more than 500,000 total coronavirus cases till now.

Various experts believe the sudden surge in cases can also be due to an increase in air pollution and a decrease in the air quality in the capital, following the Diwali weekend.

With the surge in cases, New Delhi has become the worst affected city in the country, with Mumbai following the list with nearly 270,000 total cases. The financial capital, Mumbai, however, has more COVID-19 deaths (10,615) as compared to Delhi's total COVID deaths (7,943).

The rise in cases has also negatively affected the city's healthcare infrastructure, which has resulted in shortage of beds in the hospitals, leaving many patients stranded for proper treatment.

As per officials figures being provided in the Delhi Corona App, more than 90 per cent ICU beds with ventilators and 87 per cent ICU beds without ventilators are already occupied.

Meanwhile, India recorded 38,617 coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, and the country's recovery rate has improved to 93.52 per cent.