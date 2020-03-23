Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 8

A man who was tested positive for COVID-19 infection died at a hospital in Kolkata on Monday. The man had returned from Italy recently.

This is West Bengal's first death case due to novel coronavirus.

According to the health ministry, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 433, while active cases stand at 402.

Among the 433 cases, there are 40 foreign nationals. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with more than 80 cases.

These eight people include one each from Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi and two from Maharashtra have lost their lives due to coronavirus.

According to the Health Ministry, 23 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals while one patient migrated and seven deaths were reported in India so far.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry has advised the state governments to monitor coronavirus situation round the clock, orders complete lockdown in 19 states, union territories and partial curbs in 6 states.