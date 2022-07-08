Cloudburst hits Amarnath cave area: Ten killed, rescue operation launched

Ten people were killed and several others injured in a cloudburst at the Amarnath shrine in the south of Kashmir. The cloudburst caused a flash flood in the area. After intense rain in the upper reaches, witnesses described a sudden wave of water coming from above and the sides of the cave.There has been damage to numerous tents and buildings, like community kitchens.

Rescue efforts are being carried out by other agencies as well as the national, state, and local emergency response teams. People are being rescued by helicopters. The cops said that things were under control. For now, the rain has stopped.

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals from lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operation underway by NDRF, SDRF & other associated agencies. Further details awaited: Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam



Along the yatra route, tents and communal kitchens have suffered damage.The yatra has been put on hold until its scheduled conclusion on August 11.For medical attention, the injured are being flown.

#WATCH | J&K: Massive amount of water flowing turbulently after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave. Rescue operation is underway at the site pic.twitter.com/w97pPU0c6k — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022 ×

