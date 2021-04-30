Chinese President offers condolences to Indian PM Modi over Covid situation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus situation in India.

He said China is willing to enhance cooperation with India to fight the deadly virus and provide support and assistance, state-affiliated Global Times wrote in a post on Twitter.

Earlier, Sun Weidong, Chinese ambassador to India, said on Thursday that Beijing has provided India will over 5,000 ventilators and 21,569 oxygen generators, among other supplies.

"Since this April, #China has supplied more than 5000 ventilators, 21569 oxygen generators, over 21.48 million masks & around 3800 tons of medicines to #India, according to statistics of the General Administration of Customs of China," the envoy wrote on a tweet.

A few days ago, media reports said that the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) accused Beijing of stopping shipments of oxygen concentrators being procured from China to be delivered to India.

Chinese foreign ministry denied these reports, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday saying that the country would do the utmost to help India fight the pandemic.

He also said that the anti-pandemic supplies from China are entering India at a faster pace.