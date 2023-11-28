Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Check Total Candidates & Voters number of seats, candidates
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Previously, the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections were in 2018. After the elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) formed the state government, with Bhupesh Baghel becoming the chief minister.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: The five-year tenure of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will end on 3 January 2024. The voting for a new legislative assembly happened in Chhattisgarh on 7 November 2023 and 17 November 2023.
For the 2023 election campaign, Congress's manifesto promised to continue expanding its current welfare projects in Chhattisgarh, like the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed rallies and public meetings across the state, where he highlighted the achievements of his government.
Meanwhile, BJP campaigned for the elections with the manifesto "Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023." Led by Union Minister Amit Shah, the BJP promised one lakh new jobs, free electricity to farmers, better infrastructure, healthcare and education during the campaign. Shah also targeted the incumbent government for corruption, lawlessness, and neglect of farmers and tribals.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Result Date
The two-phased elections in Chhattisgarh concluded on 17 November 2023. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly elections on 3 December 2023. The ECI will release the official results on their website.
Exit polls for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, by various agencies and news channels, will be released after 30 November 2023, as per the Elections Commission of India. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies
There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 68 seats, and the BJP came second with 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two. INC has 71 seats in the incumbent Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, while BJP has 14.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Total Candidates & Voters
Chhattisgarh's 20 constituencies voted in the first phase, while 70 voted in the second. Furthermore, 223 candidates contested in the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh, while 958 candidates contested in the second phase.
Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 76.31 per cent in both. However, it was slightly less than the voting percentage of 76.88 per cent in 2018 polls. While the first phase saw a voter turnout of 78 per cent, the voter turnout in the second and final phase was 75.88 per cent, reported PTI.
|Constituency Number
|Constituency Name
|Congress Candidates
|BJP Candidates
|1
|Raigarh
|Prakash Shakrajeet Naik
|OP Choudhary
|2
|Sarangarh
|Uttari Jangde
|Shivkumari Chouhan
|3
|Kharsia
|Umesh Patel
|Mahesh Sahu
|4
|Dharamjaigarh
|Laljeet Singh Rathia
|Harishchandra Rathia
|5
|Rampur
|Phool Singh Rathiya
|Nankiram Kanwar
|6
|Sitapur
|Amarjeet Bhagat
|Ram Kumar Toppo
|7
|Jashpur
|Vinay Kumar Bhagat
|Raimuni Bhagat
|8
|Kunkuri
|UD Minj
|Vishnu Deo Sai
|9
|Pathalgaon
|Rampukar Singh Thakur
|Gomati Sai
|10
|Lailunga
|Vidyavati Sidar
|Suniti Rathia
|11
|Saraipali
|Chaturi Nand
|Sarla Kosaria
|12
|Basna
|Devendra Bahadur Singh
|Sampat Agarwal
|13
|Khallari
|Dwarikadhish Yadav
|Alka Chandrakar
|14
|Mahasamund
|Dr Rashmi Chandrakar
|Yogeshwar Raju Sinha
|15
|Bilaigarh
|Kavita Pran Lahare
|Dineshlal Jangade
|16
|Kasdol
|Sandeep Sahu
|Dhaniram Dhiwar
|17
|Baloda Bazar
|Shailesh Trivedi
|Tankram Verma
|18
|Bhatapara
|Inder Kumar Sao
|Shivratan Sharma
|19
|Dharsiwa
|Chhaya Verma
|Anuj Sharma
|20
|Raipur City Gramin
|Pankaj Sharma
|Motilal Sahu
|21
|Raipur City West
|Vikas Upadhyay
|Rajesh Munat
|22
|Raipur City North
|Kuldeep Singh Juneja
|Purandar Mishra
|23
|Sakti
|Charan Das Mahant
|Khilawan Sahu
|24
|Chandrapur
|Ram Kumar Yadav
|Sanyogita Singh Judev
|25
|Jaijaipur
|Baleshwar Sahu
|Krishnakant Chandra
|26
|Pamgarh
|Sheshraj Harbans
|Santosh Kumar Lahare
|27
|Raipur City South
|Mahant Ram Sundar Das
|Brijmohan Agrawal
|28
|Arang
|Dr Shivkumar Dahariya
|Guru Khushwant Saheb
|29
|Abhanpur
|Dhanendra Sahu
|Indrakumar Sahu
|30
|Rajim
|Amitesh Shukla
|Rohit Sahu
|31
|Bindranawagarh
|Janak Lal Dhruv
|Govardhan Ram Manjhi
|32
|Sihawa
|Ambika Markam
|Shrawan Markam
|33
|Kurud
|Tarini Chandrakar
|Ajay Chandrakar
|34
|Dhamtari
|Omkar Sahu
|Ranjana Dipendra Sahu
|35
|Sanjari Balod
|Sangeeta Sinha
|Rakesh Kumar Yadav
|36
|Dondi Lohara
|Anila Bhendia
|Devlal Thakur
|37
|Gunderdehi
|Kunwer Singh Nishad
|Virendra Sahu
|38
|Patan
|Bhupesh Baghel
|Vijay Baghel
|39
|Durg Gramin
|Tamradhwaj Sahu
|Lalit Chandrakar
|40
|Durg City
|Arun Vora
|Gajendra Yadav
|41
|Bhilai Nagar
|Devendra Yadav
|Prem Prakash Pandey
|42
|Vaishali Nagar
|Mukesh Chandrakar
|Rikesh Sen
|43
|Ahiwara
|Nirmal Kosare
|Domanlal Korsewada
|44
|Saja
|Ravindra Choubey
|Ishwar Sahu
|45
|Bemetara
|Ashish Kumar Chhabra
|Dipesh Sahu
|46
|Navagarh
|Guru Rudra Kumar
|Dayaldas Baghel
|47
|Pandariya
|Neelkanth Chandravanshi
|Bhavna Bohra
|48
|Kawardha
|Mohammad Akbar
|Vijay Sharma
|49
|Khairagarh
|Yashoda Verma
|Vikrant Singh
|50
|Dongargarh
|Harshita Swami Baghel
|Vinod Khandekar
|51
|Rajnandgaon
|Girish Devangan
|Dr Raman Singh
|52
|Dongargaon
|Daleshwar Sahu
|Bharat Lal Verma
|53
|Khujji
|Bhola Ram Sahu
|Geeta Ghasi Sahu
|54
|Mohala-Manpur
|Indrashah Mandavi
|Sanjeev Shah
|55
|Antagarh
|Roop Singh Potai
|Vikram Usendi
|56
|Bhanupratappur
|Savitri Mandavi
|Gautam Uikey
|57
|Kanker
|Shankar Dhurve
|Asharam Netam
|58
|Keshkal
|Sant Ram Netam
|Neelkanth Tekam
|59
|Kondagaon
|Mohan Markam
|Lata Usendi
|60
|Narayanpur
|Chandan Kashyap
|Kedar Kashyap
|61
|Bastar
|Lakheshwar Baghel
|Maniram Kashyap
|62
|Jagdalpur
|Jitin Jaiswal
|Kiran Singh Deo
|63
|Chitrakot
|Deepak Kumar Baij
|Vinayak Goyal
|64
|Dantewara
|Chhavindra Mahendra Karma
|Chaitram Atami
|65
|Bijapur
|Vikram Mandavi
|Mahesh Gagda
|66
|Konta
|Kawasi Lakhma
|Soyam Muka
|67
|Bharatpur-Sonhat
|Gulab Singh Kamro
|Renuka Singh Saruta
|68
|Manendragarh
|Ramesh Singh Vakil
|Shyam Bihari Jaiswal
|69
|Baikunthpur
|Ambica Singh Deo
|Bhaiyalal Rajwade
|70
|Premnagar
|Khel Sai Singh
|Bhulan Singh Maravi
|71
|Bhatgaon
|Paras Nath Rajwade
|Laxmi Rajwade
|72
|Pratappur
|Rajkumari Marawi
|Shakuntala Singh Porthe
|73
|Ramanujganj
|Dr Ajay Kumar Tirkey
|Ramvichar Netam
|74
|Samri
|Vijay Paikara
|Udeshwari Paikra
|75
|Lundra
|Dr Pritam Ram
|Prabodh Minz
|76
|Ambikapur
|TS Singh Deo
|Rajesh Agarwal
|77
|Korba
|Jaisingh Agrawal
|Lakhanlal Dewangan
|78
|Katghora
|Purushottam Kanwar
|Premchandra Patel
|79
|Pali-Tanakhar
|Duleshwari Sidar
|Ramdayal Uikey
|80
|Marwahi
|Dr KK Dhruv
|Pranav Kumar Marpachi
|81
|Kota
|Atal Srivastav
|Prabal Pratap Singh Judev
|82
|Lormi
|Thaneshwar Sahu
|Arun Sao
|83
|Mungeli
|Sanjit Banerjee
|Punnulal Mohale
|84
|Takhatpur
|Rashmi Ashish Singh
|Dharamjeet Singh
|85
|Bilha
|Siyaram Kaushik
|Dharamlal Kaushik
|86
|Bilaspur
|Shailesh Pandey
|Amar Agarwal
|87
|Beltara
|Vijay Kesarwani
|Sushant Shukla
|88
|Masturi
|Dilip Lahariya
|Dr Krishna Murti Bandhi
|89
|Akaltara
|Raghvendra Kumar Singh
|Saurabh Singh
|90
|Janjgir-Champa
|Vyas Kashyap
|Narayan Chandel
(With inputs from agencies)