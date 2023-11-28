Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: The five-year tenure of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will end on 3 January 2024. The voting for a new legislative assembly happened in Chhattisgarh on 7 November 2023 and 17 November 2023.

Previously, the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections were in 2018. After the elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) formed the state government, with Bhupesh Baghel becoming the chief minister.

For the 2023 election campaign, Congress's manifesto promised to continue expanding its current welfare projects in Chhattisgarh, like the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed rallies and public meetings across the state, where he highlighted the achievements of his government.

Meanwhile, BJP campaigned for the elections with the manifesto "Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023." Led by Union Minister Amit Shah, the BJP promised one lakh new jobs, free electricity to farmers, better infrastructure, healthcare and education during the campaign. Shah also targeted the incumbent government for corruption, lawlessness, and neglect of farmers and tribals.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Result Date

The two-phased elections in Chhattisgarh concluded on 17 November 2023. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly elections on 3 December 2023. The ECI will release the official results on their website.

Exit polls for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, by various agencies and news channels, will be released after 30 November 2023, as per the Elections Commission of India. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies

There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 68 seats, and the BJP came second with 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two. INC has 71 seats in the incumbent Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, while BJP has 14.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Total Candidates & Voters

Chhattisgarh's 20 constituencies voted in the first phase, while 70 voted in the second. Furthermore, 223 candidates contested in the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh, while 958 candidates contested in the second phase.

Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 76.31 per cent in both. However, it was slightly less than the voting percentage of 76.88 per cent in 2018 polls. While the first phase saw a voter turnout of 78 per cent, the voter turnout in the second and final phase was 75.88 per cent, reported PTI.

Check Full constituency-wise candidate list of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

Constituency Number Constituency Name Congress Candidates BJP Candidates 1 Raigarh Prakash Shakrajeet Naik OP Choudhary 2 Sarangarh Uttari Jangde Shivkumari Chouhan 3 Kharsia Umesh Patel Mahesh Sahu 4 Dharamjaigarh Laljeet Singh Rathia Harishchandra Rathia 5 Rampur Phool Singh Rathiya Nankiram Kanwar 6 Sitapur Amarjeet Bhagat Ram Kumar Toppo 7 Jashpur Vinay Kumar Bhagat Raimuni Bhagat 8 Kunkuri UD Minj Vishnu Deo Sai 9 Pathalgaon Rampukar Singh Thakur Gomati Sai 10 Lailunga Vidyavati Sidar Suniti Rathia 11 Saraipali Chaturi Nand Sarla Kosaria 12 Basna Devendra Bahadur Singh Sampat Agarwal 13 Khallari Dwarikadhish Yadav Alka Chandrakar 14 Mahasamund Dr Rashmi Chandrakar Yogeshwar Raju Sinha 15 Bilaigarh Kavita Pran Lahare Dineshlal Jangade 16 Kasdol Sandeep Sahu Dhaniram Dhiwar 17 Baloda Bazar Shailesh Trivedi Tankram Verma 18 Bhatapara Inder Kumar Sao Shivratan Sharma 19 Dharsiwa Chhaya Verma Anuj Sharma 20 Raipur City Gramin Pankaj Sharma Motilal Sahu 21 Raipur City West Vikas Upadhyay Rajesh Munat 22 Raipur City North Kuldeep Singh Juneja Purandar Mishra 23 Sakti Charan Das Mahant Khilawan Sahu 24 Chandrapur Ram Kumar Yadav Sanyogita Singh Judev 25 Jaijaipur Baleshwar Sahu Krishnakant Chandra 26 Pamgarh Sheshraj Harbans Santosh Kumar Lahare 27 Raipur City South Mahant Ram Sundar Das Brijmohan Agrawal 28 Arang Dr Shivkumar Dahariya Guru Khushwant Saheb 29 Abhanpur Dhanendra Sahu Indrakumar Sahu 30 Rajim Amitesh Shukla Rohit Sahu 31 Bindranawagarh Janak Lal Dhruv Govardhan Ram Manjhi 32 Sihawa Ambika Markam Shrawan Markam 33 Kurud Tarini Chandrakar Ajay Chandrakar 34 Dhamtari Omkar Sahu Ranjana Dipendra Sahu 35 Sanjari Balod Sangeeta Sinha Rakesh Kumar Yadav 36 Dondi Lohara Anila Bhendia Devlal Thakur 37 Gunderdehi Kunwer Singh Nishad Virendra Sahu 38 Patan Bhupesh Baghel Vijay Baghel 39 Durg Gramin Tamradhwaj Sahu Lalit Chandrakar 40 Durg City Arun Vora Gajendra Yadav 41 Bhilai Nagar Devendra Yadav Prem Prakash Pandey 42 Vaishali Nagar Mukesh Chandrakar Rikesh Sen 43 Ahiwara Nirmal Kosare Domanlal Korsewada 44 Saja Ravindra Choubey Ishwar Sahu 45 Bemetara Ashish Kumar Chhabra Dipesh Sahu 46 Navagarh Guru Rudra Kumar Dayaldas Baghel 47 Pandariya Neelkanth Chandravanshi Bhavna Bohra 48 Kawardha Mohammad Akbar Vijay Sharma 49 Khairagarh Yashoda Verma Vikrant Singh 50 Dongargarh Harshita Swami Baghel Vinod Khandekar 51 Rajnandgaon Girish Devangan Dr Raman Singh 52 Dongargaon Daleshwar Sahu Bharat Lal Verma 53 Khujji Bhola Ram Sahu Geeta Ghasi Sahu 54 Mohala-Manpur Indrashah Mandavi Sanjeev Shah 55 Antagarh Roop Singh Potai Vikram Usendi 56 Bhanupratappur Savitri Mandavi Gautam Uikey 57 Kanker Shankar Dhurve Asharam Netam 58 Keshkal Sant Ram Netam Neelkanth Tekam 59 Kondagaon Mohan Markam Lata Usendi 60 Narayanpur Chandan Kashyap Kedar Kashyap 61 Bastar Lakheshwar Baghel Maniram Kashyap 62 Jagdalpur Jitin Jaiswal Kiran Singh Deo 63 Chitrakot Deepak Kumar Baij Vinayak Goyal 64 Dantewara Chhavindra Mahendra Karma Chaitram Atami 65 Bijapur Vikram Mandavi Mahesh Gagda 66 Konta Kawasi Lakhma Soyam Muka 67 Bharatpur-Sonhat Gulab Singh Kamro Renuka Singh Saruta 68 Manendragarh Ramesh Singh Vakil Shyam Bihari Jaiswal 69 Baikunthpur Ambica Singh Deo Bhaiyalal Rajwade 70 Premnagar Khel Sai Singh Bhulan Singh Maravi 71 Bhatgaon Paras Nath Rajwade Laxmi Rajwade 72 Pratappur Rajkumari Marawi Shakuntala Singh Porthe 73 Ramanujganj Dr Ajay Kumar Tirkey Ramvichar Netam 74 Samri Vijay Paikara Udeshwari Paikra 75 Lundra Dr Pritam Ram Prabodh Minz 76 Ambikapur TS Singh Deo Rajesh Agarwal 77 Korba Jaisingh Agrawal Lakhanlal Dewangan 78 Katghora Purushottam Kanwar Premchandra Patel 79 Pali-Tanakhar Duleshwari Sidar Ramdayal Uikey 80 Marwahi Dr KK Dhruv Pranav Kumar Marpachi 81 Kota Atal Srivastav Prabal Pratap Singh Judev 82 Lormi Thaneshwar Sahu Arun Sao 83 Mungeli Sanjit Banerjee Punnulal Mohale 84 Takhatpur Rashmi Ashish Singh Dharamjeet Singh 85 Bilha Siyaram Kaushik Dharamlal Kaushik 86 Bilaspur Shailesh Pandey Amar Agarwal 87 Beltara Vijay Kesarwani Sushant Shukla 88 Masturi Dilip Lahariya Dr Krishna Murti Bandhi 89 Akaltara Raghvendra Kumar Singh Saurabh Singh 90 Janjgir-Champa Vyas Kashyap Narayan Chandel