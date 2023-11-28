LIVE TV
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Check Total Candidates & Voters number of seats, candidates

Raipur, ChattisgarhEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
main img

There are 90 seats in the Chattisgarh Legislative Assembly. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 68 seats, and the BJP came second with 15 seats.  Photograph:(Others)

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Previously, the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections were in 2018. After the elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) formed the state government, with Bhupesh Baghel becoming the chief minister.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: The five-year tenure of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will end on 3 January 2024. The voting for a new legislative assembly happened in Chhattisgarh on 7 November 2023 and 17 November 2023.

Previously, the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections were in 2018. After the elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) formed the state government, with Bhupesh Baghel becoming the chief minister.

For the 2023 election campaign, Congress's manifesto promised to continue expanding its current welfare projects in Chhattisgarh, like the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed rallies and public meetings across the state, where he highlighted the achievements of his government. 

Meanwhile, BJP campaigned for the elections with the manifesto "Modi's Guarantee for Chhattisgarh 2023." Led by Union Minister Amit Shah, the BJP promised one lakh new jobs, free electricity to farmers, better infrastructure, healthcare and education during the campaign. Shah also targeted the incumbent government for corruption, lawlessness, and neglect of farmers and tribals. 

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Result Date

The two-phased elections in Chhattisgarh concluded on 17 November 2023. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly elections on 3 December 2023. The ECI will release the official results on their website. 

Exit polls for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, by various agencies and news channels, will be released after 30 November 2023, as per the Elections Commission of India. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies

There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 68 seats, and the BJP came second with 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two. INC has 71 seats in the incumbent Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, while BJP has 14. 

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Total Candidates & Voters

Chhattisgarh's 20 constituencies voted in the first phase, while 70 voted in the second. Furthermore, 223 candidates contested in the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh, while 958 candidates contested in the second phase.

Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 76.31 per cent in both. However, it was slightly less than the voting percentage of 76.88 per cent in 2018 polls. While the first phase saw a voter turnout of 78 per cent, the voter turnout in the second and final phase was 75.88 per cent, reported PTI.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date check Complete constituency-wise candidate list of  Congress and BJP

Check Full constituency-wise candidate list of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

Constituency Number Constituency Name Congress Candidates BJP Candidates
1 Raigarh Prakash Shakrajeet Naik OP Choudhary
2 Sarangarh Uttari Jangde Shivkumari Chouhan
3 Kharsia Umesh Patel Mahesh Sahu
4 Dharamjaigarh Laljeet Singh Rathia Harishchandra Rathia
5 Rampur Phool Singh Rathiya Nankiram Kanwar
6 Sitapur Amarjeet Bhagat Ram Kumar Toppo
7 Jashpur Vinay Kumar Bhagat Raimuni Bhagat
8 Kunkuri UD Minj Vishnu Deo Sai
9 Pathalgaon Rampukar Singh Thakur Gomati Sai
10 Lailunga Vidyavati Sidar Suniti Rathia
11 Saraipali Chaturi Nand Sarla Kosaria
12 Basna Devendra Bahadur Singh Sampat Agarwal
13 Khallari Dwarikadhish Yadav Alka Chandrakar
14 Mahasamund Dr Rashmi Chandrakar Yogeshwar Raju Sinha
15 Bilaigarh Kavita Pran Lahare Dineshlal Jangade
16 Kasdol Sandeep Sahu Dhaniram Dhiwar
17 Baloda Bazar Shailesh Trivedi Tankram Verma
18 Bhatapara Inder Kumar Sao Shivratan Sharma
19 Dharsiwa Chhaya Verma Anuj Sharma
20 Raipur City Gramin Pankaj Sharma Motilal Sahu
21 Raipur City West Vikas Upadhyay Rajesh Munat
22 Raipur City North Kuldeep Singh Juneja Purandar Mishra
23 Sakti Charan Das Mahant Khilawan Sahu
24 Chandrapur Ram Kumar Yadav Sanyogita Singh Judev
25 Jaijaipur Baleshwar Sahu Krishnakant Chandra
26 Pamgarh Sheshraj Harbans Santosh Kumar Lahare
27 Raipur City South Mahant Ram Sundar Das Brijmohan Agrawal
28 Arang Dr Shivkumar Dahariya Guru Khushwant Saheb
29 Abhanpur Dhanendra Sahu Indrakumar Sahu
30 Rajim Amitesh Shukla Rohit Sahu
31 Bindranawagarh Janak Lal Dhruv Govardhan Ram Manjhi
32 Sihawa Ambika Markam Shrawan Markam
33 Kurud Tarini Chandrakar Ajay Chandrakar
34 Dhamtari Omkar Sahu Ranjana Dipendra Sahu
35 Sanjari Balod Sangeeta Sinha Rakesh Kumar Yadav
36 Dondi Lohara Anila Bhendia Devlal Thakur
37 Gunderdehi Kunwer Singh Nishad Virendra Sahu
38 Patan Bhupesh Baghel Vijay Baghel
39 Durg Gramin Tamradhwaj Sahu Lalit Chandrakar
40 Durg City Arun Vora Gajendra Yadav
41 Bhilai Nagar Devendra Yadav Prem Prakash Pandey
42 Vaishali Nagar Mukesh Chandrakar Rikesh Sen
43 Ahiwara Nirmal Kosare Domanlal Korsewada
44 Saja Ravindra Choubey Ishwar Sahu
45 Bemetara Ashish Kumar Chhabra Dipesh Sahu
46 Navagarh Guru Rudra Kumar Dayaldas Baghel
47 Pandariya Neelkanth Chandravanshi Bhavna Bohra
48 Kawardha Mohammad Akbar Vijay Sharma
49 Khairagarh Yashoda Verma Vikrant Singh
50 Dongargarh Harshita Swami Baghel Vinod Khandekar
51 Rajnandgaon Girish Devangan Dr Raman Singh
52 Dongargaon Daleshwar Sahu Bharat Lal Verma
53 Khujji Bhola Ram Sahu Geeta Ghasi Sahu
54 Mohala-Manpur Indrashah Mandavi Sanjeev Shah
55 Antagarh Roop Singh Potai Vikram Usendi
56 Bhanupratappur Savitri Mandavi Gautam Uikey
57 Kanker Shankar Dhurve Asharam Netam
58 Keshkal Sant Ram Netam Neelkanth Tekam
59 Kondagaon Mohan Markam Lata Usendi
60 Narayanpur Chandan Kashyap Kedar Kashyap
61 Bastar Lakheshwar Baghel Maniram Kashyap
62 Jagdalpur Jitin Jaiswal Kiran Singh Deo
63 Chitrakot Deepak Kumar Baij Vinayak Goyal
64 Dantewara Chhavindra Mahendra Karma Chaitram Atami
65 Bijapur Vikram Mandavi Mahesh Gagda
66 Konta Kawasi Lakhma Soyam Muka
67 Bharatpur-Sonhat Gulab Singh Kamro Renuka Singh Saruta
68 Manendragarh Ramesh Singh Vakil Shyam Bihari Jaiswal
69 Baikunthpur Ambica Singh Deo Bhaiyalal Rajwade
70 Premnagar Khel Sai Singh Bhulan Singh Maravi
71 Bhatgaon Paras Nath Rajwade Laxmi Rajwade
72 Pratappur Rajkumari Marawi Shakuntala Singh Porthe
73 Ramanujganj Dr Ajay Kumar Tirkey Ramvichar Netam
74 Samri Vijay Paikara Udeshwari Paikra
75 Lundra Dr Pritam Ram Prabodh Minz
76 Ambikapur TS Singh Deo Rajesh Agarwal
77 Korba Jaisingh Agrawal Lakhanlal Dewangan
78 Katghora Purushottam Kanwar Premchandra Patel
79 Pali-Tanakhar Duleshwari Sidar Ramdayal Uikey
80 Marwahi Dr KK Dhruv Pranav Kumar Marpachi
81 Kota Atal Srivastav Prabal Pratap Singh Judev
82 Lormi Thaneshwar Sahu Arun Sao
83 Mungeli Sanjit Banerjee Punnulal Mohale
84 Takhatpur Rashmi Ashish Singh Dharamjeet Singh
85 Bilha Siyaram Kaushik Dharamlal Kaushik
86 Bilaspur Shailesh Pandey Amar Agarwal
87 Beltara Vijay Kesarwani Sushant Shukla
88 Masturi Dilip Lahariya Dr Krishna Murti Bandhi
89 Akaltara Raghvendra Kumar Singh Saurabh Singh
90 Janjgir-Champa Vyas Kashyap Narayan Chandel

Trisha Pathak

Trisha is a Trainee Sub-Editor at WION and mainly works around trending stories. Her interest lies in keyword optimisation, driving organic traffic, and enhancing user engagement.

