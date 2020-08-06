Chennai: Sources say, 690 tons of Ammonium Nitrate seized in 2015 are under E-auction process

Highly placed sources have told WION that 690 tons of explosive chemical Ammonium Nitrate, which were seized by Customs authorities in 2015 are safely stored at a Private Container Freight Station (CFS) located in Manali, to the North of Chennai city.

It is learnt that several containers of the explosive chemical were seized in 2015, since its importer, a private firm had not secured that relevant licenses at that point in time. Officials have told WION that the chemicals are under safe custody. It is also understood that the chemicals are under E-auction process for disposal.

Ammonium Nitrate, which is widely used in fertilizers and explosives has been in the news recently, after the Lebanese government pointed out that it was 2,700 tons of the same chemical which caused a massive explosion at the Beirut port on Tuesday evening.

In pure form, Ammonium nitrate (NH4NO3) is a white, crystalline chemical which is soluble in water. It is the main ingredient in the manufacture of commercial explosives used in mining and construction.

The seized chemicals are valued at around Rs.1.80Crore and were seized by Chennai customs in 2015. Its importer was M/s Amman Chemicals, Karur, Tamil Nadu and this firm did not have the requisite license for importing this chemical.

Large quantities of stored Ammonium nitrate are considered hazardous, as small fires or other such accidents nearby can trigger the chemicals.