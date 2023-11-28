Chattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Check result date, number of seats, candidates & all you need to know

Chattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: The five-year tenure of Chattisgarh Legislative Assembly will end on 3 January 2024. The voting for a new legislative assembly happened in Chattisgarh on 7 November 2023 and 17 November 2023.

Previously, the Chattisgarh Assembly elections were in 2018. After the elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) formed the state government, with Bhupesh Baghel becoming the chief minister.

For the 2023 election campaign, Congress's manifesto promised to continue expanding its current welfare projects in Chattisgarh, like the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed rallies and public meetings across the state, where he highlighted the achievements of his government.

Meanwhile, BJP campaigned for the elections with the manifesto "Modi's Guarantee for Chattisgarh 2023." Led by Union Minister Amit Shah, the BJP promised one lakh new jobs, free electricity to farmers, better infrastructure, healthcare and education during the campaign. Shah also targeted the incumbent government for corruption, lawlessness, and neglect of farmers and tribals.



The two-phased elections in Chattisgarh concluded on 17 November 2023. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Chattisgarh Legislative Assembly elections on 3 December 2023. The ECI will release the official results on their website.

Exit polls for Chattisgarh Assembly elections, by various agencies and news channels, will be released after 30 November 2023, as per the Elections Commission of India. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.

Chattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies

There are 90 seats in the Chattisgarh Legislative Assembly. In 2018, Congress won the assembly elections with 68 seats, and the BJP came second with 15 seats. Janata Congress Chattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two. INC has 71 seats in the incumbent Chattisgarh Legislative Assembly, while BJP has 14.



Chattisgarh's 20 constituencies voted in the first phase, while 70 voted in the second. Furthermore, 223 candidates contested in the first phase of elections in Chattisgarh, while 958 candidates contested in the second phase.

Chattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 76.31 per cent in both. However, it was slightly less than the voting percentage of 76.88 per cent in 2018 polls. While the first phase saw a voter turnout of 78 per cent, the voter turnout in the second and final phase was 75.88 per cent, reported PTI.