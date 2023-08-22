ugc_banner
Live Now

Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | India starts countdown as ISRO prepares for 'soft landing' in less than 36 hrs

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Aug 22, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

View of the moon as viewed by the Chandrayaan-3 lander during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

India is preparing to make history by attempting a successful soft landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south polar region on August 23 at around 18:04 Hrs. IST. A two-way communication was established by the ISRO between the Chandrayaan 3 Lander Module and the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter on Monday (August 21), as the Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM with the message ‘Welcome, buddy!’

recommended stories

recommended stories

22 Aug 2023, 11:41 AM (IST)
Nation prays for success of Chandrayaan 3

Indians sent their wishes and offered prayers for the success of Chandrayaan 3. Devotees offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Indian city of Varanasi.

×

Shiv Sena leaders also organised havan for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.

×

 

 

22 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM (IST)
Landing may be postponed to August 27 if Chandrayaan encounters 'unfavourable conditions': ISRO

ISRO has said that if any factor related to the lander module appears unfavourable, then they may postpone the soft landing to August 27. Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad Nilesh M Desai said that the decision related to the landing will be taken on the basis of the conditions on the Moon and the health of the lander module.