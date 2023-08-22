Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | India starts countdown as ISRO prepares for 'soft landing' in less than 36 hrs
Story highlights
India is preparing to make history by attempting a successful soft landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's south polar region on August 23 at around 18:04 Hrs. IST. A two-way communication was established by the ISRO between the Chandrayaan 3 Lander Module and the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter on Monday (August 21), as the Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM with the message ‘Welcome, buddy!’
Indians sent their wishes and offered prayers for the success of Chandrayaan 3. Devotees offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Indian city of Varanasi.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Havan being performed at Kamakhya Temple in Varanasi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, on August 23. pic.twitter.com/42CyiFDvhn— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2023
Shiv Sena leaders also organised havan for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey organises a havan at Chandramauleshwar Shiv Mandir in Mumbai for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, on August 23. pic.twitter.com/q7gNsFEOiT— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
ISRO has said that if any factor related to the lander module appears unfavourable, then they may postpone the soft landing to August 27. Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad Nilesh M Desai said that the decision related to the landing will be taken on the basis of the conditions on the Moon and the health of the lander module.