Chandrayaan 3 LIVE | India starts countdown as ISRO prepares for 'soft landing' in less than 36 hrs

Indians sent their wishes and offered prayers for the success of Chandrayaan 3. Devotees offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Indian city of Varanasi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Havan being performed at Kamakhya Temple in Varanasi for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, on August 23. pic.twitter.com/42CyiFDvhn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2023 ×

Shiv Sena leaders also organised havan for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3.