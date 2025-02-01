Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the 'Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana' in the 2025-26 Budget, targeting 17 million farmers across 100 districts with low agricultural productivity
Several agricultural initiatives were highlighted, including a National Mission for Edible Oil and Seeds to boost domestic production and a six-year mission to achieve self-reliance in pulse production
A Makhana Board will be established in Bihar to enhance processing and value addition of this indigenous crop, promoting local agricultural businesses
The 'Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana' draws inspiration from the Aspirational Districts Programme initiated in 2018, which focuses on improving the socio-economic conditions in underdeveloped districts
A significant update in the Budget is the increase in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan limit from $3,46036 to $5,767.2, enhancing credit access for farmers.
The KCC scheme, launched in 1998, has been crucial in providing financial resources to 77 million farmers and fishermen, supporting production costs and post-harvest expenses
These measures collectively aim to empower farmers, boost agricultural productivity, and strengthen the rural economy, ensuring farmers are not held back by financial constraints.
