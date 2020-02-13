Upload criminal records of candidates on your website: Supreme Court directs political parties

Supreme Court on Thursday directed all political parties in the country to uploads details of pending cases against candidates with criminal backgrounds on their website.

India's top court also ordered the political parties to publish the details on social media platforms namely Twitter and Facebook and in at least one local vernacular and one national newspaper.

The court said political parties would have to specify reasons for selecting candidates having pending criminal cases against them on their website.

Supreme Court said political parties shall submit a report of compliance to the Election Commission of India within 72 hrs of selecting the candidate with pending criminal cases, if the parties fail to do it then the election body would bring it to the notice of the apex court.

The bench added that it appears that there has been an alarming increase in criminalisation of politics in the last four general elections.