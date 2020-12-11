Boost to connectivity as Uzbekistan joins north-south transport corridor, proposes trilateral talks on Chabahar

In a big boost to India's regional connectivity plans, Uzbekistan has given an in-principle nod to join the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). The approval was given by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the virtual summit on Friday.

MEA JS ERS Dr. Adarsh Swaika said, "We had requested earlier when President Mirziyoyev had visited India in 2018, PM had made a request to join the INSTC. President gave his in-principle concurrence to joining the INSTC. It is a very good development that Uzbekistan in principle ready to join INSTC"

International North-South Transport Corridor connects Mumbai to Moscow and passes through Iran and Azerbaijan. Efforts of all the stakeholders have been to increase its popularity and earlier this year an agreement was signed between Container Corporation of India and Russian railways to facilitate the movement of cargo.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has proposed a trilateral dialogue among India, Iran, and Uzbekistan to promote connectivity through the Chabahar port. India is also working on the viability of an air corridor to Central Asia but suitable points are yet to be identified. It already has an air corridor with Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan is one of the 2 countries in the world that is a doubly landlocked country and is keen on many connectivity projects including, a railway connection with Afghanistan.

During the virtual summit, the first with any central Asian country, India approved 448 million lines of credit for four projects developmental projects in Uzbekistan--two in road construction and one each in sewerage treatment and information technology.