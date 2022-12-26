BF.7 variant live updates: Covid-19 RT-PCR test on arrival in India and mock drills
Story highlights
The Union Health Ministry has urged the states to undertake mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday in order to ensure that the COVID-19 health facilities are prepared to handle the surge in clinical care demands owing to any spurt in cases. The government announced mandatory RT-PCR testing for travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand on Saturday as part of increased anti-Covid measures.
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, will attend a video conference meeting with the Indian Medical Association today to discuss the status and preparation for COVID19: Indian Medical Association