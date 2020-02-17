Bar on granting command post to women officers in Army is irrational: Supreme Court to government

Supreme Court said today that women officers in Army be given a permanent commission as a change of mindset is required on government's part to end gender bias in armed forces.

"Absolute bar on granting command post to women officers in Army is irrational and against Right to Equality," India's top court said.

The apex court directed the Centre to grant permanent commission within three months to all women officers in the Army who opt for it.

The court said that women officers will also be eligible for command posting in the Army.

