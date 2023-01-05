Auto expo 2023: Check date, time, venue, ticket price, entry fee, metro route, schedule & participation list

The 2023 Auto Expo is set to be held on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway next week, one of the most popular and well-known locations for major automotive events in India. The expo is expected to attract a large number of attendees from across the country and beyond, as it is a premier event for showcasing the latest and greatest in the automotive industry. As the premier destination for all things automotive, the 2023 Auto Expo will feature a wide range of vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles. In addition to the impressive array of vehicles on display, the expo will also feature a variety of interactive activities, such as test drives and simulations, as well as demonstrations and presentations by industry experts.

Auto expo 2023 date, venue and ticket price

The Auto Expo 2023 is set to take place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The Motor Show is the main attraction and will be open to Business ticket holders on January 13 from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, and to the general public from January 13-18 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Entry to the venue will be closed an hour before closing time each day, and entry to the exhibition halls will be closed 30 minutes before closing time.

The Auto Expo will be exclusively open to media on January 11 and 12 for launch events. Tickets for the Motor Show can be purchased through BookMyShow and are priced at Rs 750 for January 13, Rs 475 for the weekends of January 14 and 15, and Rs 350 for the remaining days. The India Expo Mart is located near the JP Golf Course and offers 64,000 sq.m of exhibition space, convention facilities, lounges, business centres, food courts, parking, and other amenities. It is easily accessible from Delhi. Children under 5 and individuals in wheelchairs with an attendant do not need a ticket to attend.

Best Metro route for Auto expo 2023

The Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show, held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, is easily accessible by metro, and personal and public transportation. The nearest metro station to reach India Exposition Mart Ltd. is Knowledge Park II Metro Station (Aqua line) which is situated in Noida. The venue is on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (for about 25 km from Mahamaya Flyover). A car can reach the venue in 15-20 minutes from the Mahamaya Flyover. A visitor can reach Auto Expo 2023 in about 1.5 hours from Delhi International Airport or Central Delhi via the DND bridge, Akshardham Setu, or Mayur Vihar-Noida road. There is enough space for nearly 8000 vehicles at the India Expo Mart.

Kia KA4 to be present at auto expo 2023

New reports have revealed that the next-generation Kia Carnival (KA4) will be present at the event, making its India debut. The new Carnival is longer, wider, and taller than its predecessor, which is currently available in India. It has a more angular, eye-catching design with straight body lines and a sleek, aerodynamic front end.

Innova Hycross expected to dominate the show

Toyota will have a stage full of show-stoppers at its first-ever appearance at the Auto Expo. The first will undoubtedly be the recently launched Innova Hycross, which will be on display in multiple configurations. The Innova Hycross is a completely new MPV with a petrol-hybrid powertrain rather than a diesel engine and a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 23.24kpl. The new Hycross will be sold alongside the Innova Crysta and is larger, more stylish, and better equipped than before.

Toyota will also show off the new Land Cruiser 300 and the flex-fuel-powered Corolla hybrid sedan. Toyota is also expected to show off the GR Corolla hot hatchback, the Mirai FCEV, and the new Prius.

Auto expo 2023 participants list:

These car brands will be making their presence felt at the auto expo 2023, slated to start next week.

Carmakers participating in Auto Expo 2023:

Maruti Suzuki

Kia India

Tata Motors

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

MG Motor India

Hyundai Motor India