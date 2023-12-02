Assembly Elections Results 2023: When, where and how to watch Assembly Election Results LIVE updates for free

Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Streaming: As the tenure of legislative assemblies in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram come to an end, the results for the assembly elections 2023 will be out soon.

Rajasthan witnessed the state assembly elections for 199 out of 200 seats during a single phase. Incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence in the party after the elections, saying he was ready to secure a second term in power.

Although Congress won the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in 2018, Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister of the state in 2020 after 22 MLAs close to Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned, left the party and joined the BJP. In the 2023 assembly elections, Congress and BJP look forward to coming into power.

Chhattisgarh was the only state to have two-phased elections due to security concerns. However, during the first phase, Naxalites triggered an IED blast when the four polling parties, escorted by security personnel, were heading to their respective polling stations.

The key contenders in Mizoram are the Mizo National Front, led by Zoramthanga, and the Zoram People's Movement, a regional party that came second in the 2018 polls.

Telangana was the last state to witness assembly elections in 2023. It is a fierce three-way competition in the 119 constituencies of Telangana between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Congress and the BJP.

Here's everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch the assembly election results.

Assembly Election Results Date 2023

The results for the assembly elections of five states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram, will be out on December 3.

How to watch Assembly Election Results 2023?

Live updates for the Assembly Election Results 2023 for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram will be available on all Zee Media websites and news channels.

You can watch the live broadcast of the assembly election results on the ZEE5 OTT platform.

Where can I watch the

The Election Commission of India will also update the assembly election results for all five states on their official website. You can catch the live updates for assembly election results on results.eci.gov.in. Furthermore, www.wionews.com will also keep you updated with the assembly election results.