Article 370 Verdict Live Updates: J&K leader Gulam Nabi Azad says SC verdict 'sad and unfortunate'

Justice SK Kaul proposes establishing "truth and reconciliation commission" on lines of South Africa to understand the issues faces by people of J&K in past several decades.

"I recommend the setting up of an impartial Truth and Reconciliation committee to investigate and report on the violations of human rights both by the State and non-state actors at least since 1980s and recommend measures for reconciliation. It is for the government to decide the manner in which the Truth and Reconciliation Commission must be set up, considering the sensitiv of the issues involved."

"The Commission must not turn into a criminal court and must be offering a platform for dialogue... Refers to Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up in South Africa."