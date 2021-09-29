Arrested teenage terrorist sings in India: Pakistan army, intel agency ISI trained me

Ali Babar Patra, a 19-year-old arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, on Wednesday confessed to being trained by the Pakistan Army and the ISI.

The teenage Pakistani confessed to reporters that he was granted cash assistance of Rs 25,000 for his mother's medical treatment.

"I appeal to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) area commander, the ISI and the Pakistan Army to take me back to my mother just like they sent me here (India)," Ali Babar Patra, the teenage terrorist from Pakistan, said in a video message released by the Army.



Also read | 19-year-old Pakistani terrorist, Ali Babar Patra, surrendered in J&K

Babar described how he was recruited and trained, saying that the Indian Army, which arrested him during anti-terror operations, treated him with respect.

He further mentioned that the demeanour of the officers and jawans of the Indian Army towards the civilians who visited the camp where he was staying was extremely decent.

19 year-old captured terrorist Ali Babar confessed that he was trained by Pakistan Army and ISI. He revealed that he was given Rs 25,000 for his mother's medical treatment. Earlier, he had said that the Pakistan army was helping terrorists infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir. #AliBabar pic.twitter.com/nSIlfeO5ZG — TEAM BHARAT (@TeamBharat_) September 29, 2021 ×

"We were told that the Indian Army is carrying out a bloodbath, but everything is peaceful here. I want to tell my mother that the Indian Army has taken good care of me, " he said.

"No civilian can cross over without the Pakistan Army's hand in it. Why aren't there such tanzeems in India who send people across? I want to tell young people like me in Pakistan that this jihad is wrong, " Ali Babar Patra said.



Also read | 'Arsonist disguised as fire-fighter': India slams Pakistan at UNGA over Kashmir, terrorism

He has previously claimed that the Pakistan army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were assisting terrorists in infiltrating Jammu and Kashmir for the sake of violence and personal gain by distributing false information and brainwashing the youth.

Patra claimed he was handed over to the ISI first, then the Pakistani Army, and finally the LeT.

Patra further claimed that on September 18, he was infiltrated with a gang of six terrorists from a Lashkar camp in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).



Also read | US Vice President Kamala Harris referred to Pakistan's role in terrorism during meeting with PM Modi: Shringla

"I can hear the azaan (call for prayers) on the loudspeakers five times a day. The behaviour of the Indian Army is completely opposite to that of the Pakistan Army. This makes me feel that there is peace in Kashmir, " Patra said.

"On the contrary, they take advantage of our helplessness in Pakistani Kashmir to send us here," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)