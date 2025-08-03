/Army officer booked for assault on airlines staff over excess baggage

A senior Army officer was charged with “murderous assault” over alleged attack on four employees of budget carrier SpiceJet, causing spinal fracture and jaw injuries over the issue of excess baggage. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. In the video, the passenger is seen violently assaulting the staff with a queue stand as well. The incident took place at the Srinagar Airport on July 26, SpiceJet said in a statement.

As per the official statement from the airline, its staff members “suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand.” The airline further shared that the incident took place at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025.

“One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee. Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained,” read the statement issued by SpiceJet.

The incident took place during the boarding of SpiceJet flight SG-386 over a baggage-related issue. CISF personnel intervened promptly, managed the situation, and ensured no disruption to flight operations.

“The passenger, a senior Army officer, was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16 kg, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg. When politely informed of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges, the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process—a clear violation of aviation security protocols. He was escorted back to the gate by a CISF official,” said SpiceJet.

At the gate, the passenger grew increasingly aggressive and physically assaulted four members of the SpiceJet ground staff, the airline added.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who manage the airport’s security, intervened promptly and tackled the situation.

An FIR has been registered with the local police, and the process to put the passenger on a no-fly list has also been initiated, SpiceJet added.

“SpiceJet has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation apprising them about the murderous assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger. The airline has secured the CCTV footage of the incident from the airport authorities and handed it over to the police,” the official statement from the airline spokesperson added further.

“SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion,” said the airline statement.