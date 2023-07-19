ugc_banner
All-party meeting highlights: Narendra Modi govt agrees to discuss Manipur violence in parliament

WION Web Team
New Delhi Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament tomorrow, All-party meeting begins in Parliament House Complex Photograph:(Twitter)

The meeting began at 3 pm, during which the opposition would likely corner the government to discuss various important issues like the Manipur crisis, wrestlers' protest, and inflation

The central government on Wednesday convened an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament, a convention followed every time before a session begins. The meeting began at 3 pm, during which the opposition would likely corner the government to discuss various important issues like the Manipur crisis, wrestlers' protest, and inflation. The Narendra Modi government, on the other hand, expects support from all the political parties to pass important legislation and ensure smooth functioning of the parliament.

19 Jul 2023, 7:45 PM (IST)
AAP MP gives notice in Lok Sabha over Centre's Ordinance in Delhi

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku has given a notice in the Lok Sabha over Centre's Ordinance in Delhi.

19 Jul 2023, 7:44 PM (IST)
Shiv Sena, Shinde faction, calls for bill on Uniform Civil Code

At all-party meeting, Shiv Sena, the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, called for a bill on Uniform Civil Code, said party's Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale.

19 Jul 2023, 6:59 PM (IST)
34 parties, 44 leaders attended the all-party meeting says Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi

 "The session begins tomorrow. So, a meeting of All Party Floor Leaders was called. 34 parties and 44 leaders attended the meeting. We received important suggestions. Govt has 31 legislative listed items...All the parties want a discussion on Manipur and the Government is ready to discuss it.": Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi

19 Jul 2023, 6:24 PM (IST)
AAP to oppose Delhi Ordinance Bill in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament

"We will strongly oppose this (Delhi) Ordinance. We thank all those (opposition parties) who have supported us over this," says AAP leader Sanjay Singh ahead of the Parliament Monsoon Session that begins tomorrow.

19 Jul 2023, 5:36 PM (IST)
31 bills to be taken up on frist day of parliament

According to media reports, the frist day of Monsoon session of Parliament will see 31 bills being taken up for discussion. 

19 Jul 2023, 5:36 PM (IST)
Samajwadi Party wants a discussion on Uniform Civil Code

Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan says, "We want a discussion on Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Our party, including our president Akhilesh Yadav, will always oppose a bill which aims to create a division in the society."

His comments came after an all-party meeting held in Delhi earlier today.

19 Jul 2023, 5:35 PM (IST)
Congress asks PM Modi to speak on Manipur violence

Ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "...The first demand of our party is for the PM to give a statement in the House on the Manipur issue and give us the opportunity to discuss it. Tomorrow, we want to bring an Adjournment Motion over this. Besides this, a major part of the country is reeling under flood. This should also be discussed. The (Balasore) Railway accident should be discussed too. There is unemployment and inflation - these are common issues. But the blow to the Constitutional institutions should also be discussed. The India-China border situation and the trade between the two countries should also be taken up for discussion..."

19 Jul 2023, 5:01 PM (IST)
 Government shares list of all bills likely to be discussed in Parliament

The government has shared in the all-party meeting the list of bills likely to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

19 Jul 2023, 4:00 PM (IST)
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury request to govt

"We (opposition parties) have just one request, please allow the opposition parties to raise their issues in the (Monsoon) Session," says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after all-party meeting ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session.

19 Jul 2023, 3:59 PM (IST)
There are 32 legislative items for the session: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are 32 legislative items for the session.

19 Jul 2023, 3:53 PM (IST)
Govt willing to discuss every issue, including Manipur situation: Pralhad Joshi

The government said at an all-party meeting on Wednesday that it is willing to discuss every issue permitted under the rules and approved by the Chair in Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from July 20.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are 32 legislative items for the session.

19 Jul 2023, 3:52 PM (IST)
Modi govt ready to discuss Manipur crisis

Central Government informed all parties during the all-party meeting that government is ready to discuss on Manipur issue, according to media reports.

19 Jul 2023, 3:51 PM (IST)
Opposition alliance INDIA to meet tomorrow for the first time

The first meeting of the opposition alliance 'INDIA' is scheduled to take place on Thursday. There they are expected to discuss a collective strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of parliament

19 Jul 2023, 3:50 PM (IST)
Rajnath Singh chairs all party meet ahead of parliament's monsoon session

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing the all-party meet ahead of parliament's monsoon session that will begin tommorow.

19 Jul 2023, 3:49 PM (IST)
All-party meeting underway in Delhi ahead of Parliament Monsoon session that begins tomorrow
