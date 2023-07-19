All-party meeting highlights: Narendra Modi govt agrees to discuss Manipur violence in parliament
The central government on Wednesday convened an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament, a convention followed every time before a session begins. The meeting began at 3 pm, during which the opposition would likely corner the government to discuss various important issues like the Manipur crisis, wrestlers' protest, and inflation. The Narendra Modi government, on the other hand, expects support from all the political parties to pass important legislation and ensure smooth functioning of the parliament.
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku has given a notice in the Lok Sabha over Centre's Ordinance in Delhi.
At all-party meeting, Shiv Sena, the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, called for a bill on Uniform Civil Code, said party's Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale.
"The session begins tomorrow. So, a meeting of All Party Floor Leaders was called. 34 parties and 44 leaders attended the meeting. We received important suggestions. Govt has 31 legislative listed items...All the parties want a discussion on Manipur and the Government is ready to discuss it.": Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi
"We will strongly oppose this (Delhi) Ordinance. We thank all those (opposition parties) who have supported us over this," says AAP leader Sanjay Singh ahead of the Parliament Monsoon Session that begins tomorrow.
According to media reports, the frist day of Monsoon session of Parliament will see 31 bills being taken up for discussion.
Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan says, "We want a discussion on Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Our party, including our president Akhilesh Yadav, will always oppose a bill which aims to create a division in the society."
His comments came after an all-party meeting held in Delhi earlier today.
Ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "...The first demand of our party is for the PM to give a statement in the House on the Manipur issue and give us the opportunity to discuss it. Tomorrow, we want to bring an Adjournment Motion over this. Besides this, a major part of the country is reeling under flood. This should also be discussed. The (Balasore) Railway accident should be discussed too. There is unemployment and inflation - these are common issues. But the blow to the Constitutional institutions should also be discussed. The India-China border situation and the trade between the two countries should also be taken up for discussion..."
The government has shared in the all-party meeting the list of bills likely to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
"We (opposition parties) have just one request, please allow the opposition parties to raise their issues in the (Monsoon) Session," says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after all-party meeting ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said there are 32 legislative items for the session.
Sources said Joshi had earlier in a meeting of the business advisory committee called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that the government was willing to discuss the violence in Manipur, a matter raised by opposition leaders.
The government said at an all-party meeting on Wednesday that it is willing to discuss every issue permitted under the rules and approved by the Chair in Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning from July 20.
The first meeting of the opposition alliance 'INDIA' is scheduled to take place on Thursday. There they are expected to discuss a collective strategy for the upcoming monsoon session of parliament
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing the all-party meet ahead of parliament's monsoon session that will begin tommorow.
