Afghan evacuation: Air India flight on way from Dushanbe to Delhi with 78 passengers

India has been making strenuous efforts to evacuate several people from war-torn Afghanistan after Taliban took over almost the whole country.

Indian government has said on social media that it is helping in the safe return of numerous citizens from Afghanistan.

An Air India flight AI 1956 is enroute to New Delhi from Dushanbe, Tajikistan with 78 passengers onboard. Around 25 Indian nationals are also coming in the flight.

Evacuees were earlier flown in from Kabul on an Indian Air Force aircraft.

In a tweet, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, India, said “Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan. AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an IAF aircraft.”

On Monday, India brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the country.

People familiar with the development said the Indians were flown back to Delhi as part of India's mission to evacuate its citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)