A Flashback to India's Iconic 'Budget & Briefcase' Tradition

TT Krishnamachari opted for a file bag, reflecting administrative efficiency in a young republic.
Jawaharlal Nehru was seen with a black briefcase, highlighting the growing role of economic planning in nation-building.
Dr. Manmohan Singh carried a black bag in 1991, unveiling the landmark economic liberalisation that redefined India’s economy.
Piyush Goyal became the last Finance Minister to carry a briefcase in 2019, presenting the interim Budget with a bold red case.
Post-2019: The briefcase gave way to the ‘bahi-khata’, symbolising India’s shift from colonial relics to indigenous traditions.
The briefcase wasn’t just an accessory—it carried the blueprints of India’s economic evolution through decades of change.
