A Flashback to India's Iconic 'Budget & Briefcase' Tradition

Moohita Kaur Garg
Feb 01, 2025, 04:26 PM
TT Krishnamachari

TT Krishnamachari opted for a file bag, reflecting administrative efficiency in a young republic.

Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru was seen with a black briefcase, highlighting the growing role of economic planning in nation-building.

Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr. Manmohan Singh carried a black bag in 1991, unveiling the landmark economic liberalisation that redefined India’s economy.

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal became the last Finance Minister to carry a briefcase in 2019, presenting the interim Budget with a bold red case.

Nirmala Sitharaman

Post-2019: The briefcase gave way to the ‘bahi-khata’, symbolising India’s shift from colonial relics to indigenous traditions.

Significane of the Budget

The briefcase wasn’t just an accessory—it carried the blueprints of India’s economic evolution through decades of change.

