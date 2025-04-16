6 Unbreakable Cricket Records set by Indian Cricket Team

In 1999, India’s Anil Kumble recorded figures of 74/10 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, it is the second-best bowling figure in an innings of Test match history.
MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket to win all ICC trophies he played in. He led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup triumph, following this with 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
With 34347 runs India’s Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most international runs, a record unlikely to be broken in the near future. Tendulkar has more than 18,000 ODI runs and more than 15,000 runs in Test matches.
India to date remain the only team to have won the 60-over, 50-over and 20-over World Cup. The 1983 triumph was a 60-over World Cup while in 2011 under MS Dhoni they won the 50-over World Cup. On two occasions, India have won the T20 World Cup, first in 2007 and then in 2024.
Playing against Sri Lanka in November 2014, Rohit Sharma scored 264 runs in an ODI innings, a record unlikely to be broken. The next best total is 237 by Martin Guptill of New Zealand when he reached the feat in 2015 ODI World Cup.
Playing for India Sachin Tendulkar scored 100 international tons which included 51 Test and 49 ODI triple figures.