6 Unbreakable Cricket Records set by Indian Cricket Team

3. Only team to win 20, 50 and 60 overs World Cup

India to date remain the only team to have won the 60-over, 50-over and 20-over World Cup. The 1983 triumph was a 60-over World Cup while in 2011 under MS Dhoni they won the 50-over World Cup. On two occasions, India have won the T20 World Cup, first in 2007 and then in 2024.