India's 5G spectrum auction LIVE: Reliance's Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Adani to compete in $14 billion bidding

5G spectrum auctions to begin Photograph: Reuters
The 5G spectrum auction will begin on Tuesday morning where four major Indian telecom operators—Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and newcomer Adani Data Networks—will jostle to bid for the 72 GHz of radiowaves worth $14 billion.
Jul 26, 2022, 10:20 AM (IST)
The auction will be held for radiowaves in various low-frequency bands (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz), mid (3300 megahertz) and high-frequency bands (26GHz).
Jul 26, 2022, 10:10 AM (IST)
The Department of Telecom expects Rs 70,000 crore to Rs 1,00,000 crore from the 5G auctions.
Jul 26, 2022, 10:10 AM (IST)
The four telecom behemoths have submitted a combined Rs 214 billion in earnest money deposit (EMD).
Reliance Jio deposited 140 billion rupees, considerably higher than Bharti Airtel's 55 billion rupees and Vodafone Idea's 22 billion rupees, according to data provided by the government.
Jul 26, 2022, 10:08 AM (IST)
Reliance-owned Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Adani Data will participate in the auction race.
Jul 26, 2022, 10:07 AM (IST)
A total of 72 gigahertz of 5G spectrum will be up for bidding, for which winning stakes will retain the rights for 20 years.