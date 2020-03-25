54-yr-old man succumbs to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

A 54-year-old coronavirus patient died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

The deceased had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes".

"Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away... He had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three women, tested positive for coronavirus.