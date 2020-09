50,000 people globally part of phase 3 trial of Chinese covid-19 vaccine 

Around 50,000 people, across a number of countries, are participating in phase 3 clinical trials of a COVID vaccine developed by the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said on Saturday in a press release.

"The third phase of clinical trials of the inactivated CNBG vaccine against COVID-19 is significantly accelerating, and clinical trials are already underway in several countries, including Bahrain, UAE, Morocco, Peru, Argentina, with about 50,000 people participating," the CNGB said.

Media reported in July that phase 3 trial of CNBG's vaccine will also be held in Uzbekistan, and Pakistan has expressed interest in conducting clinical trials as well.