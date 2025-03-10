A Lok Sabha MP from the south Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Kalisetti Appala Naidu, has given a bizarre "offer" to women to increase the population. He said that if the third child is a girl, the mother will get ₹50,000, and if a boy, she will get a cow and calf.

This comes amid the row between the BJP-led central government and some state governments, particularly in the south, over the implementation of delimitation.

Delimitation, the process of redrawing parliamentary constituency boundaries based on current population data, is planned to happen before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"If the third child is a boy, we will give a cow and a calf. We will make a fixed deposit of ₹50,000 if the third child is a baby girl. The Indian population has to rise," Naidu told reporters.

Amid the push of #AndhraPradehs CM #ChandrababuNaidu for more than 2 children, #Vizianagaram MP #KalisettyAppalanaidu announced that if a women gives birth to third child who is a girl, Rs 50,000 will be paid to her from his salary & if its a boy a cow will be handed over to her

He said he came with the plan after being inspired by state Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's calls to increase the population of Andhra Pradesh.

He justified his remarks by saying the "offer" can help a "very poor next generation" of the Indian state and there is a "very important" need to increase population of India - world's second-most populous nation with more than 1.44 billion people.

The comment is being considered both bizarre and sexist, since there was a greater reward for a boy child. But Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is hailing the plan as "revolutionary".

(With inputs from agencies)