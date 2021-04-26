14 days lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night

Emergency workers in Bengaluru Photograph:( AFP )
Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India, which is battling a massive second wave of infections that have pressured its health system.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced "close down" in State for 14 days from Tuesday night to control COVID-19.
Shops selling essential items and groceries will be allowed to remain open between 6 am and 10 am. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors will be allowed to function. Public transport will remain shut, Yediyurappa said.
Bengaluru, a city of 12 million, reported more than 20,000 new infections on Sunday, its highest single-day tally so far and second only to the capital, Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies)