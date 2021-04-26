14 days lockdown in Karnataka starting April 27 night

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced "close down" in State for 14 days from Tuesday night to control COVID-19.

Shops selling essential items and groceries will be allowed to remain open between 6 am and 10 am. Only construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors will be allowed to function. Public transport will remain shut, Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka is the latest region to enter a lockdown after similar curbs in many parts of India, which is battling a massive second wave of infections that have pressured its health system.

Bengaluru, a city of 12 million, reported more than 20,000 new infections on Sunday, its highest single-day tally so far and second only to the capital, Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)