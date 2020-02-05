All convicts to be hanged together, not separately: Delhi High Court on Nirbhaya case

Delhi High Court has given all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape case one week to finish all regal remedies after which the execution of death warrant will be initiated.

The court said all convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case have to be executed together, and not separately.

The judge directed the convicts to file their application in the next one week while dismissing the Centre's plea challenging the trial court's order staying the execution of the convicts.

The convicts - Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail have been in death row.

Last month, the court had deferred the execution of Nirbhaya convicts until further orders. The convicts were earlier scheduled to be executed on February 1.

Earlier the Supreme Court had dismissed Pawan Gupta's plea in which he had challenged a Delhi High Court order, which had dismissed his claim of being a juvenile at the time of the offence. The top court observed that there were no grounds to interfere with the High Court order.