Tik Tok removed from Apple's App store and Google Play after govt's ban

Tik Tok has been removed from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

The development comes after the Government of India banned 59 apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

Tik Tok removed from Apple's App Store & Google Play Store. Government of India yesterday banned 59 apps "which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order”. pic.twitter.com/f2LtyqXTtN — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2020 ×

While announcing the ban, Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday said that the move would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users besides ensuring safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

Also read: India bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser citing national security

"The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act has decided to block 59 apps as they are found to be engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order," the press release issued by the government said.

Among the apps that have banned are Tik Tok, SHarit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser, among others.