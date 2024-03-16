Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: ECI to announce date and full schedule for general elections soon

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI), chaired by Rajiv Kumar, will release the full schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India on Saturday at 3 pm IST. The Chief Elections Commissioner said, "It is an important day. The country will get the general elections scheduled at 3 pm today." National and regional political parties have started revealing their candidates for the 543 parliamentary seats. While Congress has disclosed over two lists, the Bharatiya Janata Party has unveiled the names of 267 candidates.

The current term for the Lok Sabha elections will end on June 16. Over 960 million voters will be eligible to vote in the coming general elections in India. After the Lok Sabha election date announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect. The political parties, candidates, and government must adhere to ECI's guidelines for election campaigns once MCC applies.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule For Maharashtra To Be Out Soon

Maharastra is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of the Parliament after Uttar Pradesh, with 48 Lok Sabha seats. The state also plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. It has been a battleground for several political parties, including regional and national players like BJP, NCP, and Congress. The elections in Maharashtra are usually conducted in four to five phases, following the trend of previous elections.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule For Uttar Pradesh To Be Out Soon