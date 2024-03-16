LIVE TV
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: ECI to announce date and full schedule for general elections soon

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Mar 16, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally kickstart Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka on March 16 from Congress President Mallikarjun Karge's homeground, Kalaburagi. Photograph:(Twitter)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: This is WION's live blog for all political developments in Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on March 16. ECI is scheduled to announce the full election schedule today. Stay tuned for all updates.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI), chaired by Rajiv Kumar, will release the full schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India on Saturday at 3 pm IST. The Chief Elections Commissioner said, "It is an important day. The country will get the general elections scheduled at 3 pm today." National and regional political parties have started revealing their candidates for the 543 parliamentary seats. While Congress has disclosed over two lists, the Bharatiya Janata Party has unveiled the names of 267 candidates. 

The current term for the Lok Sabha elections will end on June 16. Over 960 million voters will be eligible to vote in the coming general elections in India. After the Lok Sabha election date announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect. The political parties, candidates, and government must adhere to ECI's guidelines for election campaigns once MCC applies. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule For Maharashtra To Be Out Soon

Maharastra is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of the Parliament after Uttar Pradesh, with 48 Lok Sabha seats. The state also plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. It has been a battleground for several political parties, including regional and national players like BJP, NCP, and Congress. The elections in Maharashtra are usually conducted in four to five phases, following the trend of previous elections. 

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule For Uttar Pradesh To Be Out Soon

All eyes are inevitably turning towards Uttar Pradesh as the Election Commission of India will soon announce the full schedule for the upcoming general elections. Uttar Pradesh is the juggernaut of electoral influence with 80 Lok Sabha seats. The state has a crucial role in deciding the fate of national politics. In the previous general elections in 2019, the BJP-led NDA clinched a substantial victory by winning 64 seats. 

16 Mar 2024, 2:44 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP MP Dr Subash Bhamre nominated from Dhule, Maharashtra
16 Mar 2024, 2:42 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Samajwadi party declares six candidates from UP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) declared six of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The SP announced the candidature of Yashveer Singh from Bijnor, Bijendra Singh from Aligarh, Manoj Kumar from Nagina, Daroga Saroj from Lalganj, Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut and Jasveer Valmiki from Hathras.

16 Mar 2024, 2:35 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP's list of candidates from Uttar Pradesh

BJP has released the list of 51 candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Here's the full list:

  1. Narendra Modi: Varanasi
  2. Dr Mahesh Sharma: Gautam Buddh Nagar
  3. Dr Bhola Singh: Bulandshahr
  4. Smriti Irani: Amethi
  5. Hema Malini: Mathura
  6. Satyapal Singh Baghel: Agra
  7. Raj Kumar Chahar: Fatehpur Sikri
  8. Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya): Etah
  9. Sakshi Maharaj: Unnao
  10. Rajnath Singh: Lucknow
  11. Pradeep Kumar: Kairana
  12. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan: Muzaffarnagar
  13. Om Kumar: Nagina
  14. Ghanshyam Lodhi: Rampur
  15. Parameshvar Lal Saini: Sambhal
  16. Kanwar Singh Tanwar: Amroha
  17. Dharmendra Kashyap: Aonla
  18. Arun Kumar Sagar: Shahjahanpur
  19. Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’: Kheri
  20. Rekha Verma: Dhaurahra
  21. Rajesh Verma: Sitapur
  22. Jai Prakash Rawat: Hardoi
  23. Ashok Kumar Rawat: Misrikh
  24. Kaushal Kishore: Mohanlalganj
  25. Sangam Lal Gupta: Pratapgarh
  26. Mukesh Rajput: Farrukhabad
  27. Ram Shankar Katheria: Etawah
  28. Subrat Pathak: Kannauj
  29. Devendra Singh ‘Bhole’: Akbarpur
  30. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma: Jalaun
  31. Anurag Sharma: Jhansi
  32. Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel: Hamirpur
  33. R K Singh Patel: Banda
  34. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti: Fatehpur
  35. Upendra Singh Rawat: Barabanki
  36. Lallu Singh: Faizabad
  37. Ritesh Pandey: Ambedkar Nagar
  38. Saket Mishra: Shrawasti
  39. Kirti Vardhan Singh alias Raja Bhaiya: Gonda
  40. Jagdambika Pal: Domariyaganj
  41. Harish Dwivedi: Basti
  42. Praveen Kumar Nishad: Sant Kabir Nagar
  43. Pankaj Choudhary: Maharajganj
  44. Ravi Kishan" Gorakhpur
  45. Vijay Kumar Dubey: Kushi Nagar
  46. Kamlesh Paswan: Bansgaon
  47. Neelam Sonkar: Lalganj
  48. Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’: Azamgarh
  49. Ravindra Kushwaha: Salempur
  50. Kripashankar Singh: Jaunpur
  51. Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey: Chandauli
16 Mar 2024, 1:19 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP's list of candidates from Maharashtra

So far, BJP has announced 20 candidates who will contest from Maharashtra's Lok Sabha seats. Check the full list here:

  1. Nandurbar - Heena Vijaykumar Gawit
  2. Dhule - Subhash Ramrao Bhamre
  3. Jalgaon - Smita Wagh
  4. Raver - Raksha Nikhil Khadase
  5. Akola - Anup Dhotre
  6. Wardha - Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas
  7. Nagpur - Nitin Jairam Gadkari
  8. Chandrapur - Sudhir Mungantiwar
  9. Nanded - Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar
  10. Jalna - Raosaheb Dadarao Danve
  11. Dindori - Bharati Pravin Pawar
  12. Bhiwandi - Kapil Moreshwar Patil
  13. Mumbai North - Piyush Goyal
  14. Mumbai North East - Mihir Kotecha
  15. Pune - Murlidhar Kisan Mohol
  16. Ahmadnagar - Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
  17. Beed - Pankaja Munda
  18. Latur - Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare
  19. Madha - Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar
  20. Sangli - Sanjaykaka Patil
16 Mar 2024, 12:53 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi in Telangana says, 'Abki bar 400 paar'

"The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time. However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that," PM Modi said, addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Nagarkurnool.

16 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi addressed meeting in Telangana

PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Telangana's Nagarkurnool. During his address, the Prime Minister slammed the rival political parties and said  they "shattered all dreams of the people of Telangana." He added, "I had visited Telangana during the 2023 State Assembly elections. During that time, I realised people are really angry with BRS. And today, I can see that people of Telangana have decide to elect Modi again."

16 Mar 2024, 12:39 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP leader AP Jitender Reddy and son join Congress in Telangana

Former BJP leader AP Jitender Reddy and his son have joined the Indian National Congress in Telangana, stating concerns over the party's recent performance in the State Assembly elections. The father-son duo also had an issue with the candidate preferences for upcoming polls.
Meanwhile, the Telangana government has appointed Reddy as the Special Representative and Advisor for Sports Affairs in New Delhi.

16 Mar 2024, 12:24 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to launch BJP poll campaign in Karnataka on March 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally kickstart Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka on March 16 from Congress President Mallikarjun Karge's homeground, Kalaburagi. He will address a gathering at the district headquarters town's NC ground at 2 pm IST, an hour before the election schedule and date announcement.
Kharge, who represented Kalaburagi twice in the past, lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav by a margin of 95,452 votes in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. It was his first electoral loss in several decades of his political career. 