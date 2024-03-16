Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: ECI to announce date and full schedule for general elections soon
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI), chaired by Rajiv Kumar, will release the full schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India on Saturday at 3 pm IST. The Chief Elections Commissioner said, "It is an important day. The country will get the general elections scheduled at 3 pm today." National and regional political parties have started revealing their candidates for the 543 parliamentary seats. While Congress has disclosed over two lists, the Bharatiya Janata Party has unveiled the names of 267 candidates.
The current term for the Lok Sabha elections will end on June 16. Over 960 million voters will be eligible to vote in the coming general elections in India. After the Lok Sabha election date announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will come into effect. The political parties, candidates, and government must adhere to ECI's guidelines for election campaigns once MCC applies.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule For Maharashtra To Be Out Soon
Maharastra is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of the Parliament after Uttar Pradesh, with 48 Lok Sabha seats. The state also plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. It has been a battleground for several political parties, including regional and national players like BJP, NCP, and Congress. The elections in Maharashtra are usually conducted in four to five phases, following the trend of previous elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule For Uttar Pradesh To Be Out Soon
All eyes are inevitably turning towards Uttar Pradesh as the Election Commission of India will soon announce the full schedule for the upcoming general elections. Uttar Pradesh is the juggernaut of electoral influence with 80 Lok Sabha seats. The state has a crucial role in deciding the fate of national politics. In the previous general elections in 2019, the BJP-led NDA clinched a substantial victory by winning 64 seats.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) declared six of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The SP announced the candidature of Yashveer Singh from Bijnor, Bijendra Singh from Aligarh, Manoj Kumar from Nagina, Daroga Saroj from Lalganj, Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut and Jasveer Valmiki from Hathras.
BJP has released the list of 51 candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Here's the full list:
So far, BJP has announced 20 candidates who will contest from Maharashtra's Lok Sabha seats. Check the full list here:
"The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time. However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that," PM Modi said, addressing a public meeting in Telangana's Nagarkurnool.
PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Telangana's Nagarkurnool. During his address, the Prime Minister slammed the rival political parties and said they "shattered all dreams of the people of Telangana." He added, "I had visited Telangana during the 2023 State Assembly elections. During that time, I realised people are really angry with BRS. And today, I can see that people of Telangana have decide to elect Modi again."
Former BJP leader AP Jitender Reddy and his son have joined the Indian National Congress in Telangana, stating concerns over the party's recent performance in the State Assembly elections. The father-son duo also had an issue with the candidate preferences for upcoming polls.
Meanwhile, the Telangana government has appointed Reddy as the Special Representative and Advisor for Sports Affairs in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally kickstart Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Karnataka on March 16 from Congress President Mallikarjun Karge's homeground, Kalaburagi. He will address a gathering at the district headquarters town's NC ground at 2 pm IST, an hour before the election schedule and date announcement.
Kharge, who represented Kalaburagi twice in the past, lost to BJP's Umesh Jadhav by a margin of 95,452 votes in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. It was his first electoral loss in several decades of his political career.